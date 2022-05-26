Strategies For Global Sunglasses Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Sunglasses Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Sunglasses Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the sunglasses market size is expected to reach $18.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.18%. According to the sunglasses market analysis, the growing popularity of sunglasses as a fashion product is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The sunglasses market consists of sales of the sunglasses by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a protective eyewear with dark lenses, designed to protect eyes from bright sun light and harmful UV rays. It helps to eliminate harmful effects on the eyelid, cornea, lens, and retina. Additionally, patients are advised to use sunglasses after some surgical procedures.

Global Sunglasses Market Trends

Polarized sunglass-cum-face shield is a key trend gaining popularity in the sunglasses market. A polarized sunglasses-cum-face shield is a type of sunglass with a full-face shield including a polarized lens. A polarized lens is a type of lens that filters out light. The polarized protective face shield is equipped with UV protection that covers the entire face from eyes to chin providing complete protection. This development attempts to set a new fashion trend after the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, in October 2021, ZGHYBD, a Japanese company launched polarized sunglasses-cum-face shields made with polycarbonate (PC) and is equipped with UV protection. It covers the entire face from eyes to chin and comes with anti-fog, windproof, and dustproof properties.

Global Sunglasses Market Segments

The global sunglasses market is segmented:

By Type: Non-Polarized, Polarized

By Design: Aviator/Pilot, Rectangle, Round, Square, Oval, Cat Eye, Others

By Frame Metal: Injected, Metal, Acetate, Others

By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online, Others

By Geography: The global sunglasses market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Sunglasses Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global sunglasses market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global sunglasses market, global sunglasses market share, global sunglasses market segments and geographies, global sunglasses market players, global sunglasses market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global sunglasses market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Sunglasses Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Fielmann AG, Marcolin S.p.A. (Marcolin Group), De Rigo Vision S.p.A., Stylrite Optical Industries, Eyevan Inc., Marchon Eyewear, EssilorLuxottica, Luxottica, Charmant, Randolph Engineering, Inc., Stylrite Optical Industries., Maui Jim, Inc., Revo, Xiamen Asa Sunglasses Co, Adidas AG, and Prada.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

