Strategies For Global Swimwear Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Swimwear Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Swimwear Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Swimwear Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the swimwear market size is expected to reach $26.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.29%. According to the swimwear market analysis, growing consumer inclination towards water activities is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The swimwear market consists of sales of swimwear by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) that refers to garments and accessories worn by those who participate in water-based activities or sports like swimming, beach volleyball, surfing, jet skiing, and leisure activities such as sunbathing and others. It consists of a variety of textiles, including polyester, nylon, spandex, and other blended fibers which has a lot of flexibility and comfort. Swimwear is worn not only while swimming but also for pool parties and other outdoor places such as resorts, beaches, and others.

Global Swimwear Market Trends

Developing fabrics that improve their elasticity and efficacy is a key trend in the swimwear market. According to the swimwear market research, elasticity is crucial in swimwear as it shapes the body and keeps the garment firmly against your body. The elastic in swimwear withstands chlorinated water, salt water, and the sun. The companies operating in the swimwear market are developing innovative fabrics to meet customer-centric demands and increase comfort. For instance, in May 2021, MeUndies, a USA-based manufacturer of activewear launched a new swimwear collection manufactured with fabric sourced from recycled plastic bottles and recycled nylon material. The new fabric is eco-friendly, soft, super-elastic in nature and safe for oceans.

Global Swimwear Market Segments

The global swimwear market is segmented:

By Type: Women's Swimwear, Men's Swimwear, Goggles and Swim Caps

By Fabric Type: Nylon, Polyester, Spandex, Others

By End-User: Men, Women, Kids

By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Offline Stores

By Geography: The global swimwear market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Swimwear Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global swimwear market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global swimwear market, swimwear market share, global swimwear market segments and geographies, global swimwear market players, global swimwear market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global swimwear market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Swimwear Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: American Apparel, Inc., Arena Italia S.p.A, Diana Sport, Eveden Group, Jantzen, Inc., La Perla Group, Haddow Group Plc, Nike Inc., Swimwear Anywhere, Inc., Adidas AG, Dick's Sporting Goods, Gap Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (PVH Corp), NOZONE Clothing Limited, O'Neill, Inc., PARAH S.p.A., Pentland Group plc., Speedo International Ltd., TYR Sport, Seafolly, Seaspray Swimwear, Tefron, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Chantelle Group, SUNSETS Inc., DOLFIN SWIMWEAR, and Jockey International Inc, Puma SE.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

