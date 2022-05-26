Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market is Growing at a CAGR of 6.8% During the Forecast Period 2022-27

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the global water pipeline leak detection system market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027.

With the increasing number of ongoing construction activities, there has been increasing demand for an uninterrupted water supply. This, in turn, has facilitated the widespread adoption of water pipeline detection systems across both residential and commercial establishments, which represents one of the prime factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the rising instances of water scarcity and environmental concerns have promoted the uptake of water pipeline detection systems to eliminate water wastage, which is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the integration of distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) systems and the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to support water utilities are contributing to the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

NEC Corporation

Xylem Inc.

SPX Corporation

Mueller Water Products Inc

Gutermann AG.

3M Company

ABB Ltd.

Badger Meter Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Breakup by Technology:

Ultrasonic

Smart Ball

Magnetic Flux

Fiber Optic

Others

Breakup by Equipment:

Acoustic

Non-Acoustic

Breakup by Pipe Type:

Plastic Pipes

Ductile Iron Pipes

Stainless Steel Pipes

Aluminium Pipes

Others

Breakup by End- Use:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Municipal

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

