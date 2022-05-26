Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market is Growing at a CAGR of 6.8% During the Forecast Period 2022-27
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the global water pipeline leak detection system market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/water-pipeline-leak-detection-system-market/requestsample
With the increasing number of ongoing construction activities, there has been increasing demand for an uninterrupted water supply. This, in turn, has facilitated the widespread adoption of water pipeline detection systems across both residential and commercial establishments, which represents one of the prime factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the rising instances of water scarcity and environmental concerns have promoted the uptake of water pipeline detection systems to eliminate water wastage, which is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the integration of distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) systems and the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to support water utilities are contributing to the market growth.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
NEC Corporation
Xylem Inc.
SPX Corporation
Mueller Water Products Inc
Gutermann AG.
3M Company
ABB Ltd.
Badger Meter Inc.
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.
Breakup by Technology:
Ultrasonic
Smart Ball
Magnetic Flux
Fiber Optic
Others
Breakup by Equipment:
Acoustic
Non-Acoustic
Breakup by Pipe Type:
Plastic Pipes
Ductile Iron Pipes
Stainless Steel Pipes
Aluminium Pipes
Others
Breakup by End- Use:
Industrial
Residential
Commercial
Municipal
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2102&flag=C
Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Also, Read Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:
Jewellery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/jewellery-market
Adventure Tourism Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adventure-tourism-market
Pan Masala Market In India: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-pan-masala-processing-plant
Cosmetics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cosmetics-market
Hearing Aid Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hearing-aid-market
UAE Health Insurance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-health-insurance-market
White Chocolate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/white-chocolate-market
Textile Recycling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/textile-recycling-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+ 16317911145
email us here