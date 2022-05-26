(Video) Iran has the world’s highest number of executions: Amnesty

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) reported that the regime ruling Iran registered the world’s highest number of executions in 2021, according to an Amnesty International report published on Tuesday, May 24. The regime’s parliament is now fully controlled by factions loyal to Khamenei. Ten months ago, Khamenei continued his initiative by setting aside others to clear the path and appoint his preferred candidate, Ebrahim Raisi, as the mullahs’ president. Knowing Iran’s society has become a powder keg about to burst at any moment, Khamenei and his so-called judiciary are resorting to more executions under various pretexts and baseless allegations. The mullahs’ regime, facing economic isolation and in dire need of revenue for its domestic crackdown apparatus and proxy terrorist groups across the region, has been resorting to further plundering the already deprived Iranian people. This is all the more reason that we are witnessing even more oppression and executions parallel to the country’s economy crumbling and more people being pushed into poverty.

PARIS, FRANCE, May 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) reported that the regime ruling Iran registered the world’s highest number of executions in 2021, according to an Amnesty International report published on Tuesday, May 24.“Iran accounted for the biggest portion of this rise, executing at least 314 people (up from at least 246 in 2020), its highest execution total since 2017.This was due in part to a marked increase in drug-related executions a flagrant violation of international law which prohibits the use of the death penalty for crimes other than those involving intentional killing,” according to the Amnesty International report.The actual number of executions is most likely higher.Iran is a country where the ruling regime imposes economic hardships on its population, plunging over 85 million people into poverty and other social crises.To add insult to injury, the mullahs’ regime rules the country with an iron fist, resorting to a heavy crackdown, human rights violations, and an increasing number of executions.Two years ago, regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei began purging his political rivals by having the regime’s ultraconservative Guardian Council eliminate their candidates.The regime’s parliament is now fully controlled by factions loyal to Khamenei. Eight months ago, Khamenei continued his initiative by setting aside former Majlis speaker Ali Larijani to clear the path and appoint his preferred candidate, Ebrahim Raisi, as the mullahs’ president.Khamenei understood perfectly well that his regime can no longer tolerate the slightest rift in its ranks and files, as such a divide could easily render an eruption of public protests.“Officials should not destroy our unity” because the end result would be the state “crumbling into pieces,” Khamenei warned in his remarks on December 16, 2020.The mullahs’ regime, facing economic isolation and in dire need of revenue for its domestic crackdown apparatus and proxy terrorist groups across the region, has been resorting to further plundering the already deprived Iranian people.Such measures include eliminating the subsidized currency exchange rate that led to skyrocketing prices of food staples, making even bread extremely expensive for millions of Iranian families across the country, and unbridled money printing to the point a former Central Bank chief has dubbed the current Raisi cabinet as the “Sultans of money printing.”All these initiatives are rendering increasing liquidity, rising inflation, and the regime continuing to steal from the Iranian people.In such circumstances, The mullahs’ regime, facing economic isolation and in dire need of revenue for its domestic crackdown apparatus and proxy terrorist groups across the region, has been resorting to further plundering the already deprived Iranian people.As a result, to control inevitable social outbursts, the mullahs’ regime has long been resorting to further crackdowns and escalating executions to implement a climate of fear and intimidation throughout the Iranian society.In other words, plundering and ruling with an iron fist are two of the pillars that are keeping this regime in power.This is all the more reason that we are witnessing even more oppression and executions parallel to the country’s economy crumbling and more people being pushed into poverty.Knowing Iran’s society has become a powder keg about to burst at any moment, Khamenei and his so-called judiciary are resorting to more executions under various pretexts and baseless allegations.This includes those who have been arrested in protests and are on death row for dissent.The history of dictatorial regimes, however, has shown that heavy crackdowns and executions will prove counterproductive. There comes a time that such measures will not only fail to lessen the dictator’s concerns but in fact further fuel the fire of social outcries.This is the dangerous phase that the mullahs’ regime currently faces.

