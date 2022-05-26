Enzymes Market Size And Forecast | DuPont, Novozymes, DSM, Lonza Group, Amano Enzyme Inc., BASF SE, Hansen Holdings A/S

Enzymes Market Size – USD 9.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.9%

Increasing demand for the specialty and industrial enzymes from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sector and growing health awareness among consumers are driving the demand of the market” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Enzymes Market is expected to reach USD 16.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of the market can be attributed due to the increasing demand for specialty and industrial enzymes from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors. Increasing investments in the research and biotechnology sector to produce new medicines and diagnostic solutions is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has affected the enzymes industry and disrupted the supply chain, raw material supplies, and demand for the product in the market. As people are facing a financial crisis, there are changes in consumer buying behavior, which can adversely affect the industry. The liquidity shortfall and the cash crisis might affect the sales of the product. There is a slight chance for the increase in the demand for enzymes due to the surge in diagnostics and medical testing methods pertaining to the current pandemic situation.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The COVID-19 pandemic severely affected human health and wellbeing. To control the spread of this disease, governments worldwide announced partial or complete lockdowns, severely impacting many industries, including food & beverage, animal feed, home and personal care, dietary supplements, leather, and textile, among others.

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Enzymes market DuPont, Novozymes, DSM, Lonza Group, Amano Enzyme Inc., BASF SE, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Hansen Holdings A/S, Associated British Foods plc, and Enzyme Development Corporation, among others.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 ;;

The Specialty enzymes are expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period due to the growing investments in the research & biotechnology sector and the pharmaceutical industry. Extensive research activities, growing demand for medicines, and increasing initiatives for funding are expected to drive the demand of the enzymes in the pharmaceutical industry and research & biotechnology sector.

The Microorganism segment dominated the market with a share of 60.7% in 2019 due to the low production cost and easy availability.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period due to the increasing urban population in countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia, growing awareness regarding chronic disorders and the rising disposable income of the consumers.

𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

Based on the types, the Enzymes market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Animals

Microorganisms

Plants

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Proteases

Carbohydrase

Polymerases & Nucleases

Lipases

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Specialty Enzymes (Research & Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Biocatalysts, Diagnostics)

Industrial Enzymes (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Wastewater, Biofuels, Detergents)

Key regions covered in the report

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

