Exponential Growth Causes Crypto Token to Surpass Ambitious Milestones
Introducing a new defi project that has been seeing extremely strong growth and results despite the current market conditions.LONDON, ENGLAND, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction to the Decentralized Capital Gains System
Based on the Binance Smart chain, Aalto Protocol has made waves in the rebase token community. The core model of the system caps the token at a maximum supply which is expected to be reached in just over a year. Additionally, the model also includes multiple deflationary mechanisms including automatic token burning, automatic liquidity, and an insurance fund. In addition to the core model, the token includes a reward system that is directly paid out to holders. The rewards are accumulated through their sustainably fixed compound interest model that works in tandem with an auto-rebase mechanism. Their distinctive approach to a crypto capital gain system has clearly paid off as a recent parabolic move pushed the protocol to surpass many new milestones.
The Growth of the Token
In the last month, Aalto Protocol has experienced a large parabolic move, an exponential increase in price due to increased consumer demand, this caused the token’s price to soar over 2.5 times its launch value, and over 5 times from the lowest price point. The rebase protocol, which launched on April 27th of this year, has already surpassed 1,200 holders, the jump from 300 holders to 1,200+ holders occurring in only two weeks. It’s known that a limited number of rebase tokens in the crypto space are able to stay above their launch price, especially taking the recent volatile market into consideration. Aalto protocol, having accomplished this, is now soaring above the $18 mark. In addition to its rising value, the auto token burning mechanism has been able to burn nearly 40% of its supply.
Chart released by Aalto Protocol depicting their most recent growth
How Aalto Protocol is Reacting to the Recent Market Volatility
In response to the recent volatility of the market, Aalto Protocol has instituted “Protocol Health”, which advises holders to lock their Aalto in the “Deep Blue Bank”. The unique banking system, in which investors can lock up their funds and earn additional rewards, aids the growth of the token by bringing the currency out of circulation but continues to rebase the values. Currently over 2.7 million USD worth of Aalto is staked in the “Deep Blue Bank”. In addition to advising the lock up of funds, the Aalto team has also increased the frequency of the bank rewards distribution to twice daily to further incentivise taking funds out of circulation.
The Future for Aalto Protocol
According to the company's Twitter, Aalto shows signs of another parabolic move and their core teams are making preparations to help sustain Aaltos growth in the long run.
To learn more about Aalto Protocol visit their website or read their whitepaper.
Thomas Weber
Minty Solutions Marketing LTD.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other
Aames-Alto Defi AMA