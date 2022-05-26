Marine Propeller Market Worth $5.68 Billion by 2029 | Rising Footfall of Seaborne Trade to Augment Industry Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Covered in Marine Propeller Market are AB Volvo (Sweden), Brunswick Corporation (U.S.), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Mecklenburger Metallguss GmbH (Germany), Bruntons Propellers Ltd. (U.K.), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), MAN SE (Germany), NAKASHIMA PROPELLER Co., Ltd. (Japan), Rolls-Royce plc (U.K.), SCHOTTEL Group (Germany), Michigan Wheel Holdings LLC (U.S.), Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland), VEEM Propellers Ltd. (Australia), Andritz AG (Austria) and Other key players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global marine propeller market size stood at USD 3.48 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to rise from USD 3.60 billion in 2022 to USD 5.68 billion by 2029 at 6.76% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these insights in its latest research report titled, “Marine Propeller Market, 2022-2029.”

According to the analysis, technological advancements and the adoption of fixed propellers in marine propulsion systems will foster the product adoption. With the trend for real-time data tracking in the marine propulsion system, penetration of environment-friendly propulsion systems will bode well for the industry outlook. However, the Russia-Ukraine war could have a notable influence in the ensuing period.

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

Soaring Defense Spending and Shutdown of Cargo Operation Disrupt Supply Chain

A notable uptick in the defense spending against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war could reshape the global dynamics. For instance, in March 2022, Polish National Defense Minister reportedly announced it would procure three new mine countermeasure vessels (MCVs) to propel its naval capacities in the Baltic Sea. In January 2022, NATO was reported to have deployed more than 120 allied ships and 100 jets to the Mediterranean region. Furthermore, Russia apparently deployed 1,000 pieces of military equipment, 140 combat and supply ships, and over 50 aircraft for exercises. Surging demand for new warships will bode well for the business outlook. However, the shutdown of cargo operations could challenge leading companies gearing to expand their portfolios.

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3.48 Billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 5.68 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.76% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Segments

In terms of type, the market is segmented into thrusters, propellers, and others.

Based on application, the market is segregated into naval ships, merchant ships, recreational boats, and others.

On the basis of number of blades, the market is fragmented into 5-blade, 4-blade, and 3-blade.

With respect to propulsion, the market includes sterndrive, inboard, outboard, and others.

With regards to material, the market is segmented into aluminum, stainless steel, nickel-aluminum bronze, bronze, and others.

In terms of end-user, the market is segregated into aftermarket and OEM.

On the geographical front, the market covers North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage

The report provides a holistic view of the market size, share, volume, and revenue. It has also delved into Porters’ Five Force analysis and SWOT analysis. The report has been prepared through qualitative and quantitative analysis to bolster the strategic approach. The primary interviews have been used to validate assumptions, findings, and the prevailing business scenarios. The report has also been prepared through secondary resources such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent Developments in the Marine Propeller Market Market Trends Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Marine Propeller Market Impact of COVID-19 on Global Marine Propeller Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Footfall of Seaborne Trade to Augment Industry Growth

Amidst the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, a gradual rise in seaborne trade has spurred marine propeller market share. Industry players expect developing economies to play an invaluable role in fueling the demand for marine propeller systems. According to UNCTAD, developing countries’ share in maritime imports surged to 65% in 2019, while seaborne trade stood at 155 million tons. Moreover, UNCTAD’s Maritime Transport Report 2020 projected seaborne trade growth would expand by 4.8% in 2021. Notable investments in the naval sector across advanced and emerging economies will expedite the adoption of the equipment.

However, rigorous environmental regulations may challenge leading companies vying to expand their portfolios.

Regional Insights

Robust Demand for Frigates and Corvettes to Propel Asia Pacific Market Growth

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a happy hunting ground on the back of surging demand for frigates and corvettes. The strong demand is mainly attributed to boosting naval fleet operation and procurement initiatives. Upgrade of marine propeller design systems has become pronounced across South Korea, China, Japan, and India. The Asia Pacific market size was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2021 and will grow owing to rising demand for advanced amenities.

The North America marine propeller market growth will witness an appreciable gain on the back of the thriving marine sector in the U.S. and Canada. Upgrade of dry cargos for real-time data exchange will propel regional growth. Prominently, strong demand for specialized vessels in maritime tourism will fuel the market growth.

Stakeholders expect Europe to provide lucrative growth opportunities on the back of the presence of leading companies across the U.K., France, Russia, and Germany. Moreover, bullish demand for cruise ships will bode well for the regional growth.

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders Bolster Product Offerings to Tap Markets

Stakeholders are poised to infuse funds into product rollouts, technological advancements, and mergers & acquisitions. Well-established players and new players could invest in R&D activities to gain a competitive edge. Further, investments in geographical expansion could be pronounced over the next few years.

Key Industry Development

March 2020: SCHOTTEL awarded a contract to supply propulsion units for two double-ended Ro-Pax ferries by Ada Shipyard.

