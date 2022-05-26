Digital Leadership to Release Ground-Breaking Book Supporting Business Innovation and Digital Transformation

The company’s mission is to help organisations create value for everyone they serve, from strategy to execution.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Leadership is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its latest book, How to Create Innovation , which is aimed at helping businesses integrate innovation and digital transformation to support clients.Digital Leadership is a digital strategy execution firm which believes that emerging technologies and new ideas about business models can be used to better serve customers. As experts in innovation and digital transformation, the company’s mission is to help organizations create value for everyone they serve by supporting customers from strategy to execution.Recently, the company announced it will soon be releasing its highly anticipated book, How to Create Innovation, which aims to help businesses leverage innovation and growth with 50+ proven solutions. Tools and models discussed in the book are fully supported with the most comprehensive UNITE Innovation Frameworks created by over 60+ expert contributors.“This brand-new book gives you the very best solutions and strategies that you need to create innovation, with tools, resources, and perspectives from strategy, culture, setup - all the way down to business model innovation,” says founder and CEO of Digital Leadership, Stefan F. Dieffenbacher. “By leveraging the methods in this book, global businesses should be able to drastically increase their chances of success.”In addition to releasing How to Create Innovation, Digital Innovation also offers other open-sourced models to help businesses achieve their goals through transformation and innovation. These free resources can be found in the company’s extensive online library – which has been touted as one of the most comprehensive in the world.Digital Innovation will provide readers with access to How to Create Innovation in three ways:1. Pre-order a digital version for a discounted rate of €23,90, while gaining free access to all 50+ UNITE models and being the first to receive it on July 15th, 2022.2. Receive a digital version for FREE by sharing the book on social media. Readers will also gain free access to all 50+ UNITE models and be the first to receive it on July 15th, 2022.3. Pre-order a physical copy of the book when available this coming winter. Readers will also get equal instant access to the 50+ UNITE models - completely free.Those interested in building their own journey to digital leadership can also choose to learn through individual models, such as The Unite Value Proposition Canvas For more information about Digital Leadership, please visit https://digitalleadership.com/ About Digital LeadershipDigital Leadership was founded by CEO, Stefan F. Dieffenbacher, a wildly successful entrepreneur with an impressive list of business experiences, boasting over 20 multi-million Euro and Dollar projects, living 13 years abroad in 11 countries, researching and lecturing at several European universities, supporting 9 startups (either co-founded or invested in), creation of 7 companies, delivering over 1.000 workshops, receiving numerous awards, and always demonstrating new impulses for the enterprises of this world.