The Way to Happiness Foundation Counters Violence in Schools with a Program Aimed at Reducing Bullying

Educators who have learned how to use The Way to Happiness with their students in after-school programs Ms. Kim Bey providing booklets at an outdoor event A young student studying The Way to Happiness booklet

Campaign that teaches tolerance and that you should “treat others as you would want them to treat you” helps prevent school bullying and violence.

The Way to Happiness is a common-sense guide to a much safer and happier life. This makes it a powerful tool against violence.” — Ms. Kim Bey, Executive Director, The Way to Happiness DC chapter

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Washington, DC, Chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation has greatly expanded its youth education program to reach youth and young adults by getting members of the teaching community to hold their own seminars in churches, after-school programs, and community programs to fight back against senseless violence.Surveys show that one in five students report having been bullied. Bullying can result in low self-esteem, depression and anxiety, as well as negative effects on physical health such as injuries, stomach aches and headaches. Bullying can be verbal or violent and can lead to further violence in return.The Executive Director of the Washington, DC, chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation, Ms. Kim Bey, has taken on the challenge of doing something about it.She has personally given out thousands of The Way to Happiness educational booklets to others teaching basic common-sense principles to lead a happier life. Last week she trained a group of trainers from an organization that provides social development and job readiness training to inner-city kids and families. These trainers are now using The Way to Happiness booklet as a tool to prevent violence.Ms. Bey has expanded their efforts by finding community members who want to participate and help others. She and her teams of volunteers have distributed more than 100,000 of The Way to Happiness booklets in Washington, DC.“The Way to Happiness is a common-sense guide to a safer and happier life. This makes it a powerful tool against violence.” says Ms. Bey.The booklet contains twenty-one common sense precepts (a “precept” is a general rule intended to regulate behavior) from The Way to Happiness booklet that can help prevent bullying and violent behavior. It includes positive lessons about how to get along with others, how to be productive and how to attain your goals. The students learned the 21 precepts such as “Love and Help Children,” “Honor and Help Your Parents,” “Be Industrious,”“Try to Treat Others As You Would Want Them To Treat You,” “Do Not Harm a Person of Good Will” and “Do Not Murder.”“Many new volunteers have been trained. They are excited about what it can do to help the community,” said Ms. Bey.In discussing their chapter’s outreach activities in the greater Washington, DC, metro area, Ms. Bey laid out what the organization is doing. “Our next step is to continue and enhance our ‘train the trainer’ program. We have been very successful so far in enabling others to take this program and make it their own to help reverse the moral decline and violence we are experiencing. Each new trainer can reach hundreds more, thus spreading these important messages out in a ripple effect.”“This is the way this booklet is meant to be used,” explained Ms. Bey. “People share it personally with others, one on one, sharing the message that ‘your survival is important to me.’”Ms. Bey said of her DC chapter team, “We are excited to leave a positive footprint on our community from the grassroots levels to higher positions. As with all our sister organizations around the United States, we are determined to be part of the movement to help address the current increase in violence through education – through spreading the messages of The Way to Happiness. We are excited to have hundreds if not thousands join us.”Ms. Bey trains the trainers to help them with fundamental principles that they can relay to youth when working with them to be more inclusive of all their classmates and to respect the dignity of all their friends. Early training in these basic concepts of respect and tolerance can help each child live a happier life and treat others well. Children’s activities can create more caring and supportive spaces.Volunteers working in education programs, crime prevention programs, and after-school programs have been using The Way to Happiness in Washington, DC, and around the world to help teach common sense values for decades.The booklet can be read online or copies ordered at https://secure.thewaytohappiness.org/store/products/the-way-to-happiness-booklet.html The Way to Happiness is a non-religious, common-sense guide to better living, written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. The mission of The Way to Happiness Foundation International, which prints and distributes the booklets, is to reverse the moral decay of society by restoring trust and honesty the world over.This mission is accomplished on a grass-roots level by individuals who share The Way to Happiness book with others and so bring about an increase in tolerance and understanding.

