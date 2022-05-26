The Toronto Tattoo Show NIX is Back after 3-Year Hiatus

The highly anticipated show will return with its 22nd edition at the Metro Toronto Convention Center on June 17, 18, & 19th, 2022.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizers of The Toronto Tattoo Show NIX are pleased to announce its triumphant return after a 3-year hiatus, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.The Toronto Tattoo Show NIX has been a tradition in the Canadian tattoo community for over 22 years. The show is run by tattooers for tattooers and is designed to showcase tattoo history, culture, and tradition from near and far. With over 450 tattoo artists, The Toronto Tattoo Show NIX is the largest show in Eastern Canada, particularly because Toronto is a hub for fashion, art, and diversity. It is, therefore, no surprise the show houses and attracts some of the most innovative tattoo artists from around the world.In the show’s most recent news, The Toronto Tattoo Show NIX is excited to announce its highly awaited return after a very long 3-year absence, due to COVID-19. The show is to be held on June 17, 18, & 19, 2022, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and includes world-renowned artists, including Brian Everett, Paul Tougas, Steve Peace, Christina Colour, Danielle Bar, Rinzin, Zach Roberts, Hollywood, Billy DeCola, and so many more.“We couldn’t be more thrilled that our beloved show is finally back,” says organizer of The Toronto Tattoo Show NIX, Dan Allaston. “There is much to see and experience at this year’s event and we are confident it will be our best one yet. Tell tattooing we missed her.”Tickets for the show are available online through the website or at the door. Day passes are $25 and weekend passes are $50, with VIP weekend passes being available for a discounted rate of $70.For more information about The Toronto Tattoo Show NIX, please visit www.torontotattooshow.com About The Toronto Tattoo Show NIXThe Toronto Tattoo Show NIX is Canada’s longest running international tattoo convention. Every year, hundreds of the world’s top tattooers join thousands of collectors for what is one of the largest tattoo conventions across the globe. While this year’s show is to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, it has also held exhibits at the ROM and at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Toronto.The Toronto Tattoo Show NIX is organized by Dan Allaston, a renowned tattoo artist of over 40 years and owner of one of the oldest tattoo studios in Canada, New Moon Tattoo. Allaston is no stranger to the Canadian tattoo community, having also been the organizer of the country’s first international tattoo conventions held in Montreal during the 1990’s. For decades, Allaston has tattooed all over the world, including at the Base Camp of Mount Everest.