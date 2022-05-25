Inslee appoints Miguel Duran to Snohomish County Superior Court

Gov. Jay Inslee announced today the appointment of Miguel Duran to the Snohomish County Superior Court. He will fill a newly created judicial seat in the county.

Duran is a civil litigator with Wilson Smith Cochran Dickerson, where, since 2019, he has focused on personal injury, premises liability, and other complex torts. Duran co-founded his firm’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee to encourage diversity in legal practice, bolster the firm’s awareness of minority cultural issues and improve its focus on pro bono work.

Before joining Wilson Smith Cochran Dickerson, Duran worked as a trial attorney with Allstate. He has also worked at SEIU Local 925 assisting their membership in employment-related disputes. Prior to those positions, from 2008 to 2013, Duran worked as a public defender, first for the Association of Attorneys for the Accused in Everett and then with the Northwest Defenders Association in Seattle.

Duran is active in the community. In recent years, he has volunteered to judge youth mock trial programs and with Food Lifeline. He also served as a chapter president and shop steward with the Northwest Defenders Association chapter of SEIU Local 925.

“Miguel has the skills and breadth of professional experience—including jury trial experience—to flourish as a judicial officer and help the court address its needs,” said Inslee. “Those who have worked with him also speak quite highly of his temperament and friendly disposition.”

Duran earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Texas and his law degree at New York University School of Law.