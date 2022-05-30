Qi Herbs and Acupuncture Presents Ways to Treat Post COVID Vaccine and Long COVID Symptoms with TCM

Qi Herbs and Acupuncture in Toronto is helping more people aid their symptoms from the COVID vaccine and from long COVID through traditional Chinese medicine.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qi Herbs and Acupuncture, a leader in providing traditional Chinese medicine services in Toronto, is offering services to help those suffering from Post COVID vaccine symptoms as well as long COVID.COVID-19 causes mild to severe symptoms in most people, including headaches, chest discomfort, coughing, sore throat, nausea, exhaustion, and more. People can have these symptoms while having COVID, as well as shortly after receiving a COVID immunization or, in certain situations, when they develop long COVID.Qi Herbs and Acupuncture is eager to help patients struggling from the aforementioned symptoms. This can be done through different forms of traditional Chinese medicine, which can help improve one's symptoms and general health in a natural way.Traditional Chinese medicine tries to rebalance and harmonize the body's natural opposing energies of yin and yang, which can impede qi and lead to illness. Acupuncture, nutrition, herbal treatment , meditation, physical activity, and massage are all part of traditional Chinese medicine.Many natural herbs used in Chinese medicine may be easily acquired to aid with sickness following a COVID vaccine as well as when dealing with long COVID.Additionally, Qi Herbs and Acupuncture also offers acupuncture treatment . This treatment can help regulate and strengthen the immune system, which can reduce symptoms, speed up the healing process, and normalize the body's immunological response to varied stimuli.Traditional Chinese medicine is a natural and holistic way to help cure COVID-19 post vaccination symptoms as well as aid with long COVID. Qi Herbs and Acupuncture offers patients the chance to work towards full-body healing in a natural way. Appointments are available quickly. Please contact the clinic directly to book a consultation, or for more information.