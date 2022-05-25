Daily Session Report for Wednesday, May 25, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, May 25 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
May 25, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:00 P.M.
Opening Prayer by the Representative Ryan Warner.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 889
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1560
HB 2051
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 889
SB 291
Bills Referred
HB 1560 Rules
HB 2051 Rules
HB 2616 Finance
HB 2620 State Government
HB 2621 Judiciary
HB 2622 Professional Licensure
HB 2623 State Government
HB 2624 State Government
SB 622 State Government
SB 1038 Environmental Resources and Energy
SB 1163 Finance
Bills Recommitted
HB 2485 To Appropriations
HB 2585 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1644 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1972 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2116 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2253 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2265 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2361 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2420 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2428 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2520 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2530 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2254 From Local Government as Committed
HB 2493 From Local Government as Committed
HB 2599 From Local Government as Committed
SB 275 From Local Government as Committed
SB 480 From Local Government as Committed
HB 391 From State Government as Committed
HB 2087 From State Government as Committed
HB 2115 From State Government as Committed
HB 2385 From State Government as Committed
HB 2480 From State Government as Amended
HB 1952 From Tourism and Recreational Development as Amended
HR 203 From Tourism and Recreational Development as Committed
HB 2434 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 2586 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 179 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 709
HB 1780
HB 1925
HB 2125
HB 2157
HB 2404
HB 2405
HB 2406
HB 2408
HB 2409
HB 2410
HB 2411
SB 932
SB 933
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 709
HB 1925
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution honoring the memory of law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
|
199 – 0
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 12 Noon
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.