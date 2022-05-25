Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, May 25 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 25, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:00 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by the Representative Ryan Warner.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 889

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1560

HB 2051

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 889

SB 291

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 1560   Rules

 

HB 2051   Rules

 

HB 2616   Finance

 

HB 2620   State Government

HB 2621   Judiciary

HB 2622   Professional Licensure

HB 2623   State Government

HB 2624   State Government

                   

SB 622      State Government

 

SB 1038    Environmental Resources and Energy

 

SB 1163    Finance

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 2485      To Appropriations

HB 2585      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1644      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1972      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2116      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2253      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2265      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2361      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2420      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2428      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2520      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2530      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2254      From Local Government as Committed

HB 2493      From Local Government as Committed

HB 2599      From Local Government as Committed

SB 275         From Local Government as Committed

SB 480         From Local Government as Committed

HB 391        From State Government as Committed

HB 2087      From State Government as Committed

HB 2115      From State Government as Committed

HB 2385      From State Government as Committed

HB 2480      From State Government as Amended

HB 1952      From Tourism and Recreational Development as Amended

HR 203        From Tourism and Recreational Development as Committed

HB 2434      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 2586      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 179        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 709

HB 1780

HB 1925

HB 2125

HB 2157

HB 2404

HB 2405

HB 2406

HB 2408

HB 2409

HB 2410

HB 2411

SB 932

SB 933

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 709

HB 1925

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 199

A Resolution honoring the memory of law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

199 – 0    

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

