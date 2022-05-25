Daily Session Report for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, May 25 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 25, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:00 P.M.

Opening Prayer by the Representative Ryan Warner.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 889

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1560

HB 2051

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 889

SB 291

Bills Referred

HB 1560 Rules

HB 2051 Rules

HB 2616 Finance

HB 2620 State Government

HB 2621 Judiciary

HB 2622 Professional Licensure

HB 2623 State Government

HB 2624 State Government

SB 622 State Government

SB 1038 Environmental Resources and Energy

SB 1163 Finance

Bills Recommitted

HB 2485 To Appropriations

HB 2585 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1644 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1972 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2116 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2253 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2265 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2361 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2420 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2428 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2520 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2530 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2254 From Local Government as Committed

HB 2493 From Local Government as Committed

HB 2599 From Local Government as Committed

SB 275 From Local Government as Committed

SB 480 From Local Government as Committed

HB 391 From State Government as Committed

HB 2087 From State Government as Committed

HB 2115 From State Government as Committed

HB 2385 From State Government as Committed

HB 2480 From State Government as Amended

HB 1952 From Tourism and Recreational Development as Amended

HR 203 From Tourism and Recreational Development as Committed

HB 2434 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 2586 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 179 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 709

HB 1780

HB 1925

HB 2125

HB 2157

HB 2404

HB 2405

HB 2406

HB 2408

HB 2409

HB 2410

HB 2411

SB 932

SB 933

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 709

HB 1925

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 199 A Resolution honoring the memory of law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. 199 – 0

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.