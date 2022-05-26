KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that roadwork is canceled tonight, Wednesday, May 25, as soil boring work has been completed on Hana Highway (Route 360) at Mile Marker 4.3 in the vicinity of Door of Faith Road.
HDOT thanks the public for their cooperation as we continue to maintain our state facilities.
###
You just read:
UPDATE: Soil boring work completed on Hana Highway at mile marker 4.3
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.