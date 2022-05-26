Submit Release
UPDATE: Soil boring work completed on Hana Highway at mile marker 4.3

Posted on May 25, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that roadwork is canceled tonight, Wednesday, May 25, as soil boring work has been completed on Hana Highway (Route 360) at Mile Marker 4.3 in the vicinity of Door of Faith Road.

HDOT thanks the public for their cooperation as we continue to maintain our state facilities.

