Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,934 in the last 365 days.

From Zuzana Caputova, President of the Slovak Republic

AZERBAIJAN, May 24 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the citizens of the Slovak Republic and on behalf of myself I congratulate you and all the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the National holiday.

The current world faces many challenges – impacts of the ongoing pandemic, signs of the climate changes, various hybrid threats, as well as several conflicts, which endanger universal values of freedom, equality, democracy and rule of law.

Along with the fading pandemic and growing manifestation of climate changes, the world finds itself in a difficult situation, which fundamentally changes the international security architecture. Russian invasion to Ukraine – our close neighbor has dramatically affected the international community as a whole. Millions of people fleeing away from the war, many human victims and enormous material losses of the war caused by Russia provide pictures that we could hardly imagine in the current Europe.

In addition to international solidarity, the answer to these challenges lies also in returning to the values of multilateralism and to the adherence of the principles of international law. I believe that our cooperation will be further developing in this and other areas for the benefit of the people of our both countries.

Dear Mr. President,

I wish you and all citizens of your country first and foremost peace, stability, prosperity and democratic development.

Sincerely,

Zuzana Caputova

President of the Slovak Republic

You just read:

From Zuzana Caputova, President of the Slovak Republic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.