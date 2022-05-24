From Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Portuguese Republic

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On the occasion of the National Day of Azerbaijan, I would like to convey to Your Excellency my congratulations and sincere wishes for your personal well-being and for the progress and prosperity of the Azerbaijani people.
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
President of the Portuguese Republic
