From Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Portuguese Republic

AZERBAIJAN, May 24 - 24 may 2022, 14:34

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On the occasion of the National Day of Azerbaijan, I would like to convey to Your Excellency my congratulations and sincere wishes for your personal well-being and for the progress and prosperity of the Azerbaijani people.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

President of the Portuguese Republic

