To Her Excellency Madame Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia

AZERBAIJAN, May 25 - 25 may 2022, 15:35

Dear Madame President,

I am pleased to convey my sincerest congratulations and the best wishes to you and your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the friendly Georgia – the Independence Day.

The Azerbaijani-Georgian ties are built on strong foundations such as centuries’ long friendship, good neighborhood and mutual support. This year is particularly remarkable in the history of our bilateral relations – we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia. We are pleased to see the expansion of our collaboration based on mutual confidence and the fostering of our strategic partnership during this period.

I am confident that as a reflection of the will of our peoples, through our joint efforts, our interstate relations and productive cooperation across various areas will continue to progress successfully and contribute to the prosperity of our countries and regional peace and stability.

On this festive day, I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting prosperity to the friendly people of Georgia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 23 May 2022

