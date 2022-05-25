New Court of Appeal rules will soon make the appeal procedures in civil matters easier to understand and more efficient for lawyers and people who represent themselves.

Effective July 18, 2022, the new rules will clarify existing procedures, simplify language and make the appeals process more efficient. These rules will help modernize the court system and improve access to justice for all British Columbians. Improvements also include new court forms that are more readable and include plain-language instructions.

Highlights of changes in the new rules:

clarifying the requirements for applying for leave (or permission) to appeal;

updating filing requirements;

outlining the process for case management and the types of orders that can be made at case management; and

simplifying ordinary costs to two scales and adjusting the tariff of costs.

These changes are based on recommendations from public consultations.

Quick Facts: