Nearly 100 new homes coming for seniors in Saanich

CANADA, May 25 - From the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC): https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en/media-newsroom/news-releases/2022/canada-supports-affordable-housing-saanich

Work is underway on a new housing project that will provide 97 new rental homes for seniors in Saanich. The project is funded through a $22.3 million partnership between the federal and provincial governments, as well as Baptist Housing.

The federal government, through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, is investing nearly $6 million, and the Province of British Columbia, through BC Housing, is providing $10.3 million to build Linwood Court. Baptist Housing is providing the land and $6 million of equity to the project.

Located at 3200 Linwood Avenue, the development will consist of 97 one-bedroom homes including seven accessible units for seniors living with disabilities and one unit for guests. The new low-rise apartment building will be operated by Baptist Housing and include a guest room, community kitchen, coin-operated laundry room, dining area, central activity room, outdoor garden plots, and socializing spaces on each floor. The development will also feature social and wellness programs designed for seniors.

The development will replace the existing Linwood Court, a three-building complex that provided 29 homes. Residents were relocated to other housing in the community, at no cost to them, and will be offered the opportunity to move into the new homes. The new homes are expected to be ready for occupancy in late 2023 and will be close to several major bus lines and within walking distance of parks and grocery stores.

This investment by the Government of Canada was made possible by the National Housing Strategy’s (NHS) National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF).

Quotes:

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion –

“Canadian seniors deserve a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, our government is making sure individuals in need across Canada can thrive in affordable and accessible rental homes with on-site amenities. Linwood Court will add close to 100 affordable homes to this community, benefitting seniors, thanks to our continued work with provinces.”

The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors –

“Seniors in Saanich and across Canada deserve to have the security and peace of mind that comes with having access to affordable housing. The investment of nearly 100 affordable homes through the Government of Canada’s National Housing Co-Investment Fund is improving the quality of life for the seniors who call the Linwood Court their home and has made Saanich a better place to live.”

Rob Fleming, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake –

“These new homes will give more seniors the security and peace of mind that comes with having an affordable place to call home. We will continue to work with our partners to make sure seniors have access to quality, affordable homes and add to our region’s affordable housing supply so seniors can live independently in their communities.”

Mable Elmore, B.C.’s Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care –

“Making sure seniors have an affordable place to live is a priority of our government. By working with non-profits like Baptist Housing Society and other levels of government, we will deliver more homes like these throughout the province.”

Fred Haynes, mayor, District of Saanich–

“Building upon our ambitious works for housing affordability this term, I am delighted to see nearly 100 affordable rental homes being built for seniors in Saanich, thanks to investments made from the Federal Government, the Province of British Columbia and the Baptist Housing Society of B.C. The redevelopment of Linwood Court is bringing much-needed affordable housing to our community and will make a real difference in the lives of the seniors who call this place home.”

Marc Kinna, CEO Baptist Housing –

“The redevelopment of Linwood Court is an extremely important project for Baptist Housing. With the support of the community and our partnership with CMHC and BC Housing, we will be able to offer much needed affordable rental suites for those who are 55 years and older. We also want to acknowledge the foresight of Linwood Foundation and their legacy transfer of the previous Linwood Court building and property to Baptist Housing, which helped enable us to build a new and vibrant residence that will meet the needs of seniors.”

Quick Facts:

The Government of Canada’s National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding, on a cash basis, under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, so that all remaining funds from this program will be spent by 2025-26, build and repair up to 22,000 units for Canadians who need them most.

This project is part of the nearly 34,000 new homes that are complete or underway for people in B.C. through provincial government investments made since 2017, including approximately 400 homes in Saanich.

