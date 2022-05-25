Proposed entity names reflect strong ties to nature and history

CANADA, May 25 - IRISHTOWN (GNB) – Proposed names for all 77 local governments and 12 rural districts which were created through the modernization of the local governance system were announced today. Many of the proposed names for the new entities reflect strong ties to nature and history, including Maple Hills, Butternut Valley and Belle-Baie.

The names of the communities in which people reside and their mailing addresses are not changing. The new name is for the local government administrative body as restructured entities come together to form stronger local governments.

“We know how much New Brunswickers identify with the areas they call home,” said Local Government and Local Governance Reform Minister Daniel Allain. “I will always be from Lewisville and people from Irishtown will always be from Irishtown. Local governance reform is taking what we value and ensuring it is there for our children and grandchildren.”

Allain thanked toponomy experts Maurice Basque and Ken Harding for their guidance over the past few months.

Moncton Local Service District chair Paul LeBlanc said Maple Hills, which was chosen as the proposed name for Entity 32, came about in two ways.

“Firstly, maple denotes a strong Canadian identity as well as enterprises that are found here in our area such as maple syrup production and camps in the springtime. Hills indicate the type of terrain that most of us live in,” he said. “In one direction the whole Moncton basin can be seen. The other direction overlooks the valley going into the Kent County area and the fall colours are breathtaking.”

As part of local governance reform, 340 entities are being restructured into 77 local governments and 12 rural districts. The entities were assigned a number while the community leaders worked with their transition team, facilitators and residents to develop a new name for their local administrative body.

Section 60 of the Local Governance Act will allow for a local government to change its name in the future if they so choose.

The proposed names become official when they are set in regulation, which is expected to occur by September.

