“2022 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair” offers discounted participation fee

MACAU, May 25 - The “2022 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair” (2022 GMBPF), jointly organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, will be held at Hall A, the Venetian Macao from 29 to 31 July. To keep strengthening the co-operation between Guangdong and Macao and to help enterprises promote their brands, in light of the epidemic situation, 2022 GMBPF will continue to encourage eligible local SMEs to participate in the Fair this year at a special price of MOP 680. Companies interested in joining the event are welcome to register from today to 2 June.

The Fair will continue to be held both online and offline this year. In addition to presenting Guangdong and Macao's premium products, business matching services will be further strengthened, enhancing the level and content of the Fair and bringing into play the effect of industry linkage. The Fair will cover a wide range of industries including food and beverage, gastronomy, big health, science and innovation, home appliances, daily necessities, cultural and creative industries, time-honoured brands and "the Belt and Road" specialties. Priority to participation will be given to enterprises with “made in Macao”, “Macao brands” products, agents of products from Portuguese-speaking countries, enterprises of Macao Ideas--The Macao Products Display Centre and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Food Products Exhibition Centre. Moreover, eligible Macao SMEs (which have been registered with the Financial Services Bureau for at least one year; with at least 50% of the shares or the controlling interest of the company owned by Macao residents) can participate in the Fair this year at an anti-epidemic special price of MOP 680.

From today to 2 June, companies interested in joining the Fair are welcome to register via the Macao Trade and Investment Institute’s application system (macaomice.ipim.gov.mo) online, or to hand in application documents in person or authorise others to do so on the 4th Floor, World Trade Centre, 918 Avenida da Amizade, Macao. For more information on application, please call the event’s hotline (853) 8798 9636. If the number of applicants exceeds the availability, a ballot will be conducted. The event organiser reserves the right of final decision on relevant arrangements.