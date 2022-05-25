Announcement of the 40th Macao Young Musicians Competition schedule

MACAU, May 25 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 40th Macao Young Musicians Competition, dedicated to the category of Chinese and Western music, attracted the registration of more than 1,000 participants, recording an increase of 60% when compared to previous editions. The provisional competition schedule is now available on the Macao Young Musicians Competition website (www.icm.gov.mo/cjmm).

The “Competition” will be held from 23 July to 7 August at the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (Mong-Ha Campus) and at the Macao Science Center, while the “Special Prizes Competition” is provisionally scheduled for 28 August; the venue will be announced in due course. The order of performance will be determined through random electronic ballot. All participants must register at the Competition registration desk during the designated period by presenting the original copy of their valid Macao Resident Identity Card and perform according to the allocated order. Both participants and accompanists must use legal copies of music scores.

Due to the pandemic prevention and control measures, both participants and audience members must present either of the following documents before entering the venue: proof of full completion of the COVID-19 primary vaccination series (which includes two doses of the inactivated vaccine or the mRNA vaccine) for at least 14 days (as indicated by the Macao Health Code with the “golden frame”) or a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 7 days (self-paid). Only participants and accompanists are allowed to perform without masks, and other individuals must wear masks throughout the event. Details of the competition arrangements and anti-epidemic measures will be announced on the Macao Young Musicians Competition website later.

IC will closely monitor the development of the pandemic, adjust the arrangement of the Competition and take corresponding anti-epidemic measures accordingly. The participants are advised to stay tuned to the latest information through the Macao Young Musicians Competition website before the event starts. IC would like to express its thanks to the members of the public for their understanding and co-operation.

For enquiries about the Competition, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6601 or 8399 6609 during office hours.