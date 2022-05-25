Paramedics honoured for service to Islanders

CANADA, May 25 - Paramedics who have put in demanding and stressful hours protecting the health of Islanders were honoured today at the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Exemplary Service Awards.

Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson joined paramedics and managers of Island EMS to recognize paramedics who have made extraordinary efforts.

“Island paramedics stand ready on the front lines of emergency first response, providing 24/7 care to Islanders in need in communities large and small across our province. Our paramedics truly demonstrate their commitment of service-above-self." - Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

The EMS Exemplary Service Medals are given annually to recognize emergency medical services professionals who have performed their duties in an exemplary manner, characterized by good conduct, industry and efficiency.

EMS Paramedic Services Week is being recognized across Canada from May 22-28, 2022. This year’s theme is “Faces of Paramedicine” and is an acknowledgment of the many professionals who help deliver out-of-hospital care in acute and non-acute settings, including: emergency paramedics, community paramedics, 9-1-1 communications staff, educators, support staff, Online Medical Control physicians, and mobile mental health.

“The Province of PEI acknowledges the dedication and hard work of everyone involved in delivering pre-hospital and out-of-hospital care, particularly in the last two years where paramedics have stepped up alongside other health care workers to go above and beyond their normal duties,” said Hudson.

We are incredibly proud of the well-deserved recognition Island EMS paramedics are receiving today. As part of the team, each of them has dedicated their lives to helping Islanders when they need it most. I would like to congratulate all medal recipients and thank them for the vital role they play in providing high-quality care within the health care system and our communities,” said James Orchard, General Manager, Island EMS

As part of this week’s celebrations, the awards ceremony was held today at Government House to honour 12 paramedics who have earned their 20, 30, or 40-year service medals since 2019 when the ceremony was last held. Her Honour, Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry, and Minister Hudson presented the awards.

The Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal was created in 1994, to recognize professionals in the provision of pre-hospital emergency medical services to the public, who have performed their duties in an exemplary manner.

Media contact:

Ron Ryder

Department of Health and Wellness

902-314-6367

rrryder@gov.pe.ca

Caitlin Ferguson (she, her)

Communications Lead

Medavie Health Services

902-221-6303

caitlin.ferguson@medaviehs.com