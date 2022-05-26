Headliners Announced for Music at Miller Park Concert Series

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, May 26, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with Nelson Mandela Elementary School and the Minne Lusa and Miller Park Neighborhood Associations, Omaha Performing Arts announced the headlining artists today for Music at Miller Park; a free, community-sponsored outdoor summer concert series at the Miller Park Pavilion, 2707 Redick Ave. Music at Miller Park will take place the evenings of June 11, July 16 and Aug. 20.

“We are proud to announce this extremely talented line-up of headliners for the second annual Music at Miller Park concert series. We hope families can make it out to the park for one or more of these free concerts to enjoy an evening of incredible music,” said Bianca Harley, Vice President of Human Capital & Inclusion at Omaha Performing Arts.

Each concert will feature an opening act. Opening performers will be announced in the coming weeks. The concert headliners will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Dates and main performances:

Saturday, June 11, 6:30-9 p.m.

The concert begins with an opening act at 6:30, with the main performer set to start at 7:30 p.m.

Enjoli & Timeless

Known by fans as "The Voice of the City," Enjoli quickly rose to recognition after the release of her album, Set the Mood, in 2013. In 2017, Enjoli formed her R&B/Soul band, Timeless. Enjoli & Timeless have opened for artists including Pleasure P, Juvenile, Angela Winbush and CeCe Peniston. The band also toured with the legendary rap artist Twista.

Saturday, July 16, 5:30-9 p.m.

The concert begins with an opening act at 5:30, with the main performer set to start at 7:30 p.m.

It immediately follows Mandela Fest at Miller Park, a family-friendly festival honoring the nearby elementary school’s namesake, Nelson Mandela with a festival that will feature music, African dancing/drumming, food, face painting, bounce houses, art activities and much, much more!

Nate Bray & The Soul Supremes

Nate Bray & The Soul Supremes formed in the fall of 2021 with a mission to restore live music in Omaha’s inner city. This powerful quartet is the brainchild of Nebraska musician Nate Bray. Bray also is a member of “Stan and the Chain Gang,” which won the Nebraska Blues Challenge in 2018 and 2021. The Soul Supremes include Mark T. Nelson on keyboard, guitar and vocals, bass guitarist James Tbone Taylor and Jimmie Lipkins on drums and harmonica.

Saturday, Aug. 20, 6:30-9 p.m.

The concert begins with an opening act at 6:30, with the main performer set to start at 7:30 p.m.

Jarron Taylor & Cross Bearing Nation

Concertgoers on Saturday, Aug. 20 will be treated to a powerful evening of gospel and soul music with Nebraska native Jarron Taylor & Cross Bearing Nation. For 13 years and counting, the group has been heard all over the nation performing original, inspiring gospel music.

Music at Miller Park community sponsors include the Black Police Officers Association, the Omaha Association of Black Professional Firefighters, Charles Drew Health Center and the City of Omaha Parks Department.

No tickets are required. Concertgoers are asked to comply with all current safety guidelines. Blankets and chairs are welcome. Food, beer and wine are allowed. Hard liquor is not permitted. Leashed pets are allowed.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT https://o-pa.org/on-stage/music-at-miller-park.

Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) is steward of two landmark venues – the Orpheum Theater and Holland Performing Arts Center, with a third live music venue “Steelhouse Omaha” opening in 2023. O-pa presents a wide spectrum of performing arts, including Broadway, jazz, dance, comedy, family, popular entertainment, and live music. With a commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility, O-pa serves a growing audience in Omaha and the region through a broad range of education and engagement opportunities. As Nebraska’s largest arts institution, O-pa is recognized as a leader both locally and nationally.