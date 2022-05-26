Stellar Entertainment Line-Up for Jamaica Rum Festival

The 2022 live concert line-up features seasoned acts and new generation talents slated to take the stage at The Aqueduct, Rose Hall in Montego Bay on June 25.

KINGSTON, KINGSTON, JAMAICA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jamaica Rum Festival (JRF), presented by Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum in partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board and the Tourism Enhancement Fund, has consistently provided patrons with an electrifying entertainment package, complementing the many moving pieces of its next-level edutainment offerings.

The 2022 live concert line-up, which features seasoned acts and new generation talents, is staying true to tradition with big names slated to take the stage at The Aqueduct, Rose Hall, in Montego Bay on June 25.

This year’s roster includes headliners Capleton, Sanchez, Romain Virgo, and Tessanne Chin, and fast-rising artistes Sevana, Runkus, D’Burnz, D’Voyce and Kalyra.

“We owe a big thanks to Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, without whom this year’s entertainment package wouldn't be possible. As Jamaicans, we know how seamlessly rum and reggae go together, and we’re looking forward to reminding audiences of this undeniable chemistry come June 25,” said Festival Director, Valón Thorpe.

“Naturally, the Jamaica Rum Festival is a multi-tiered experience; not solely rum, not solely music. However, it’s important that we wrap this upcoming event the way only JRF knows how – with an entertainment package that will get the crowd rocking and leave them with a complete and unforgettable JRF experience,” he added.

Marketing Director, J. Wray & Nephew Limited, Pietro Gramegna, says the 2022 lineup is guaranteed to deliver - and that patrons will not leave disappointed.

“Over the years, we have established a well-regarded reputation among JRF patrons. They know that the festival is a one-of-a-kind experience, made that much better by electrifying performances to conclude an already-exceptional event,” he said.

“Our supporters can rest assured that this, our fourth staging of JRF will be no exception. We are excited to wow patrons and put on another unforgettable show.”

The upcoming festival will also include interactive seminars, demonstrations, entertaining activities, sampling, Jamaican cuisine and feature 45 artisans showcasing their rum-inspired art, food, and crafts.

Tickets for the fourth staging of the Jamaica Rum Festival are now available at the following locations: Fontana Mobay, Fontana Barbican, Fontana Waterloo, Fontana Mandeville, Fontana Sav, Touchstone, Plantation Smokehouse, Sharkies St Ann, Murrays - Clarendon, Pier 1 - Mobay, and Matthew’s - Negril.

Tickets can also be purchased online at jamaicarumfestival.com/tickets/.

Visit jamaicarumfestival.com or @jarumfestival on social media for more information on how you can join the JRF experience in this year’s celebration of Rum Country.