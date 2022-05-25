Submit Release
News Search

There were 884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,878 in the last 365 days.

Michael Alexander & Big Whiskey Return to The World’s Largest Brat Fest in Madison Wisconsin on Friday May 27th

Michael Alexander & Big Whiskey

Michael Alexander & Big Whiskey returns to the World's Largest Brat Fest

Michael Alexander and his Outlaw Country/Southern Rock Band “Big Whiskey” are set to return for the 40th Anniversary of “The World’s Largest Brat Fest

It feels great, what else is there to say, It’s a very special event, I feel lucky to be part of something that means so much to so many people”
— Michael Alexander
MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Alexander is a Middle Western style recording artist born in Virginia and raised in Madison Wisconsin. He has played all over the United States over a time Period of the Last 18 years. He was the lead singer and Rhythm Guitar player in the Rock band SAND for 10 years. Michael has shared the stage with some of the best in music to include support for many national acts in many different Genres such as: Gary Allan, Dwight Yoakam, Wynonna Judd, Justin Moore, Aaron Lewis, Rick Springfield, Joan Jett, Everclear, Lita Ford, Lorrie Morgan, Smash Mouth, George Thorogood, George Clinton and Korn...just to name a few.

Michael is also a member of “The Brotherhood” (also performing at 3:00 on May 29th) With Nashville Recording artist Rick Monroe and Scott Wilson of the Rock Band “Saving Abel”
The First Brotherhood single was released in early 2022 “Till the Wheels Fall” and featured Marshall Dutton of Hinder and Neal Middleton of Royal Bliss.

The return of MABW to Willow Island after the start of COVID induced a 2 year hiatus, holds much more impact for Alexander than the Typical artist playing Brat Fest, as Michael has also helped book the event for the last 17 years, as well as being the Entertainment director for the event for the last 8 years.

When asked about being back on the island, Alexander stated “It feels great, what else is there to say, It’s a very special event, I feel lucky to be part of something that means so much to so many people. Tim and Kevin Metcalfe have carried on the tradition their Father Tom started 40 years ago, of an amazing civically minded event and has really taken it to another level.

We have been able to raise Over 2.3 Million dollars for charity while having a lot of fun doing it. Not holding the event was tough. For the charity’s, for the Community and for us as the people that put on the event. It’s good to be back!”

You can Check out Michael Alexander & Big Whiskey’s set at 6:00 on the Grand Stage Friday night. For more information go to www.Bratfest.com

Big Whiskey is:
Paul Zander, Dain DiMattia, Mike Huberty and Wendy Lynn Marcus. They are the backing band for Michael Alexander.

Christopher Dobry
Stryker Records
Cdobry@strykerrecords.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

4am by Michael Alexander & Big Whiskey

You just read:

Michael Alexander & Big Whiskey Return to The World’s Largest Brat Fest in Madison Wisconsin on Friday May 27th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.