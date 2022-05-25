Attorney General Bonta Announces Results of Multiagency Investigation Targeting Illegal Gambling Dens in Santa Ana

As a result of investigation, seven individuals arrested

SANTA ANA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the results of a multiagency yearslong operation targeting illegal gambling dens, or “slaphouses” in Santa Ana and surrounding areas. The operation resulted in the arrest of seven defendants charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in three indictments that allege an array of criminal conduct, including drug trafficking, the attempted extortion and subsequent robbery of a small business, bribery of a police officer, and operating illegal casinos. Law enforcement agencies experienced increased calls for service in and around these locations due to an increase in criminal activity. As a result, the California Department of Justice Bureau of Gambling Control coordinated with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to initiate an investigation. Today’s charges allege a string of illegal casinos in Santa Ana and cites a shooting at one of the gambling dens in which an employee was struck in the neck.

“Organized criminal activity and illegal gambling schemes will not be tolerated in California,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Families throughout our state deserve to raise their children and live in safe neighborhoods, free from illicit and illegal activity. I am grateful for the collaboration and partnership of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI, the Santa Ana Police Department, IRS Criminal Investigation, and the United States Postal Inspection Service in conducting this investigation.”

Members of the task force today arrested seven defendants, all of whom are expected to be arraigned this afternoon in United States District Court in Santa Ana. Authorities continue to search for two defendants. Four defendants were charged with conspiracy and operating an illegal gambling business that allegedly generated thousands of dollars in profits on a daily basis. Two defendants were charged in an alleged scheme to extort small businesses. The indictment alleges defendants went to small businesses, claimed to be “mafia,” and made demands for extortionate payments. The third indictment lists charges against three defendants who allegedly participated in a narcotics transaction involving a slaphouse in Anaheim. One defendant is individually charged with substantive methamphetamine distribution counts. Another is charged individually with possession with intent to distribute heroin.

One defendant is additionally charged with bribery for allegedly paying approximately $128,000 to former Santa Ana Police Officer Steven Lopez in an effort to protect his illicit casinos from law enforcement intervention. Lopez told the defendant in September 2020 that Santa Ana police officers were planning to shut down one of his casinos in the coming days, according to the indictment. Lopez, who pleaded guilty in December 2020 to accepting the bribes, is scheduled to be sentenced on October 17.

The primary investigatory agencies in this operation are the FBI, the Santa Ana Police Department, the California Department of Justice, IRS Criminal Investigation, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

It is important to note that a criminal complaint contains charges that are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.

