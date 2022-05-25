Sugar Substitute Market Size, Trends And Forecast | Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing preference among consumers towards low-calorie beverages and food products is driving revene growth of the market

Market Size – USD 16.58 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Increasing diabetes and obesity” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sugar substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 23.93 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 4.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Rising awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of sugar on health such as increased risk of diabetes and obesity is driving market revenue growth. Rapid urbanization coupled with increasing spending power of consumers on processed food and beverages in developing countries is expected to propel growth of the market. Surge in investments in research and development to introduce novel products containing blends of sugar substitutes and prebiotics and probiotics are expected to present lucrative growth opportunities for emerging players in the industry.

Due to global obesity epidemic, all form of sweeteners is under scrutiny from health professionals, consumer advocacy groups, and lawmakers. This is prompting companies to rethink selection of ingredients and marketing messages.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Sugar Substitute market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, and entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Roquette, JK Sucralose Inc., and The Nutra Sweet Company.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sugar substitutes market on the basis of origin, type, composition, application, and region:

Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Artificial/Synthetic

Natural

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

High-fructose syrups

Low-intensity sweeteners

High-intensity sweeteners

Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Sugar Alcohols

Stevia

Saccharine

Sucralose

Cyclamate

Aspartame

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Beverage

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Further key findings from the report suggest

Natural segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Shift in consumer preferences from synthetic or artificial sugar substitutes towards natural and organic products is expected to drive growth of the segment. As per the sugar alliance organization, almost 20% of the U.S. citizens agreed that they prefer natural sugar substitute-based food or drink products.

High intensity sweeteners are commonly used as sugar substitute as they are sweeter than sugar but contribute to few or no calories when mixed with food. These sugar substitutes are approved by FDA and are safe for consumption under certain conditions of use. Some of the commonly used high intensity sweeteners are sucralose, aspartame, and saccharine.

Stevia segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to its zero calories and zero glycemic index characteristics. Stevia is about 100 to 300 times sweeter than table sugar but has no calories, carbohydrates, or artificial ingredient.

Regional Outlook of Sugar Substitutes Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Features of the Sugar Substitutes Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

