How to Declutter a Storage Unit In Nampa, Idaho
EINPresswire.com/ -- Being overwhelmed by a storage unit that has not been touched in years is a completely normal feeling. It can be hard to know where to start when it comes time to declutter. But don’t worry, this blog post is here to help! This article will walk storage unit renters through the steps necessary to declutter their storage units quickly and easily. If these tips are followed, anyone will be able to get rid of all the unnecessary clutter in no time!
1. Start By Emptying the Entire Storage Unit
The first step to decluttering a storage unit is to empty the entire contents of the unit onto the ground. This may seem like a daunting task, but it is necessary in order to get a good idea of what exactly is in the unit. Once everything is out, renters can begin sorting through items and getting rid of anything that is no longer needed.
It is helpful to go through the decluttering process with a friend or family member if possible. This way, two people can sort through items more quickly and make decisions about what to keep and what to get rid of. Plus, it’s always more fun to declutter with someone else!
2. Sort Through All Items That Are Not Needed
After the storage unit has been emptied, it is time to start sorting through all of the items. This is where renters will need to be very critical about what they actually need and what can be thrown away. Anything that is broken, damaged, or no longer needed should be set aside to be donated or thrown away.
It is important, to be honest with oneself during this step. It can be easy to convince oneself that an item will be needed in the future, but if it hasn’t been used in years, it is probably time to let it go.
3. Create Four Piles – Keep, Donate, Throw Away, and Undecided
Once all of the items have been sorted, it is time to create four piles – keep, donate, throw away, and undecided. The keep pile should only contain items that are actually needed and used on a regular basis. The donate pile should contain any items that are in good condition but are no longer needed. The throw-away pile should contain any broken or damaged items beyond repair. The undecided pile should contain any items that renters are unsure about.
4. Label Each Box or Container
After all of the items have been sorted into piles, it is time to start packing them up into boxes or containers. While doing this, it is important to label each box or container with its contents. This will make it much easier to find items in the future.
Labeling each box or container will also help to keep the storage unit more organized. This way, renters will know exactly where everything is and will not have to search through a bunch of boxes to find what they are looking for.
5. Pack the Items That Are Being Kept in the Storage Unit
After all of the items have been sorted and labeled, it is time to start packing up the storage unit. The first step is to pack up all of the items that are being kept in the unit. Make sure to pack these items in a way that will make them easy to find and access in the future.
6. Hire a Junk Removal Company to Get Rid of the Throw Away Pile
The last step in decluttering a storage unit is to get rid of the throw-away pile. The easiest way to do this is to hire a junk removal company. They will come and pick up all of the items that are being thrown away and will dispose of them properly.
Hiring a junk removal company is the easiest and most efficient way to get rid of the throw-away pile. However, it is important to make sure that the company is reputable and will dispose of the items properly.
Looking for a junk removal company specializing in storage unit cleanouts? Full House Solutions has the answer! They are located in Nampa, Idaho, and will pick up any items left in the storage unit that are no longer wanted or needed.
By following these simple steps, anyone can declutter their storage unit quickly and easily! Just remember to start with a plan, sort through all of the items, and be honest about what is actually needed. Once the storage unit is decluttered, it will be much easier to find and access the items that are actually needed. So don’t wait any longer, get started today!
Erik Tiner
Erik Tiner
