Consultations with the Banking Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) on the proposed increase in the compulsory age of retirement from 60 to 65 years

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, May 25 - The Honourable Brian Manning M.P., Minister in the Ministry of Finance continued consultations today, May 11th, 2022, on the proposed increase in the compulsory age of retirement from 60 to 65 years with the Banking Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU).

The Minister and the BIGWU representatives held productive and engaging discussions surrounding the subject matter.

Consultations with other trade unions will continue in the near future.