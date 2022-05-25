Minister of National Security participates in UNDRR Caribbean Regional Workshop

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, May 25 - Port of Spain: Disaster management stakeholders from regional National Disaster Offices, Statistics Offices and Meteorological Services, in twenty-two (22) Caribbean countries; as well as delegates from related regional and international agencies, are meeting in Trinidad and Tobago for a Caribbean Regional Workshop, entitled “Measuring Effectiveness of Early Warning Systems, through the Sendai Framework Target (G) and Custom Indicators.”

The Workshop is a collaborative initiative of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Regional Office for the Americas and the Caribbean, and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM).

Delivering the Keynote Address at the Opening Ceremony held on Tuesday May 10, 2022, at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre in Port of Spain, Minister of National Security, the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds M.P., indicated that the Workshop is strategic in its intent, as it seeks to strengthen the region’s capacities to monitor and evaluate the advancement made in Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems, while identifying areas for further improvement. Specifically, it focuses on Target G and custom indicators of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Further, Minister Hinds described the Workshop as well-timed, as it is being held prior to the start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The Minister noted that “the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago declared the Month of May, for each year to be known as National Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Month. The timing of this regional workshop, to discuss early warning systems, fits in well with the already ongoing series of activities within our country.” He also indicated that local stakeholders, led by the ODPM, are in the process of developing a Comprehensive Disaster Management Policy for Trinidad and Tobago, which will support the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The Minister took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the UNDRR Regional Office for the Americas and the Caribbean, for their continued sharing of expertise, with local and regional stakeholders, via this three-day workshop, in an effort to advance disaster risk reduction in the Caribbean region. He also encouraged participants to let this workshop serve as a forum to integrate ideas, identify synergies and create new opportunities, in order to strengthen the resilience of individual countries, and that of the region.

Also speaking at the event were Chief Executive Officer of the ODPM, Major General (Ret’d) Rodney Smart; Chief, UNDRR, Mr. Raul Salazar; Acting Deputy Director, Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), Dr. Andria Grosvenor; Representative for North America, Central America and the Caribbean, World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Mr. Rodney Martinez-Guingla; and Acting United Nations Resident Coordinator for Trinidad and Tobago, Mr. Dennis Zulu.

The UNDRR, with support from key local stakeholders, is simultaneously conducting the “Making Cities Resilient Workshop” at Black Rock, Tobago over the period May 09-13, 2022 for stakeholders. The aim of these workshops, in Trinidad and Tobago, is to advance and strengthen the capacity of the Caribbean region in disaster risk reduction, with a focus on Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems and Resilience Building.