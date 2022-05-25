St Marys police post in Moruga Reopens

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, May 25 - Port of Spain: On Tuesday May 10, 2022, Minister of National Security the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds M.P. joined the Commissioner of Police, Mr. McDonald Jacob and other members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Executive at the reopening of the Police Post at St Mary’s, Moruga.

Delivering the feature address at the reopening ceremony held on the compound of the St Mary’s Police Post, Minister Hinds congratulated the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service for its decision to reinstate the police post and to bring along all the strategic promises that comes along with it.

Minister Hinds stated, “the decision to reopen this post was indeed a welcomed initiative because the closing of the St Mary’s police post was not the best idea, seeing that there are human trafficking and migration issues in the Moruga area. This country has a serious border security challenge and this area is in direct confrontation with those prospects.”

Minister Hinds continued by saying, “This country is beset with the challenge of crime, with the seafront not too far from where this post is situated, with the influx of migrants from the South American continent and the transshipment of willing and unwilling humans trafficking. All together, this division where this police post resides, has its fair share of problems and the Ministry understands quite clearly the challenges that this area poses within the scheme of our national security plans and crime fighting initiatives.”

Minister Hinds said, “what we have here is not merely a police post, important as it is, more than all the physical things, what is required is the ethos and the spirit of the Police Service living within the men and women who come to work every day at this post. The police are the ones that society depends upon to protect us when the need arises. The spirit that drives the work of a police officer is a special and a blessed calling, one that resonates deeply with the residents within the communities you serve.”

Minister Hinds concluded by reemphasising the Government’s commitment to supporting the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service as it surmounts the challenges of crime and criminality in this country.

Also present at the event were Commissioner of Police, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Mr. McDonald Jacob; Senior Superintendent, Ms. Lucia Winchester; Superintendent of Police, Mr. Harnarine Rampath and other members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Executive.