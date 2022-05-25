Lowe’s CIO Seemantini Godbole Joins Elite Lineup of Executives From Giant Eagle, Kellogg, Kroger, Yesway and Other Major Retailers and Consumer Brands Speaking at Analytics Unite

Event Takes Place June 21-23 at The Drake Hotel in Chicago

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analytics Unite , the summit for retail and consumer brands, today announces speakers at this year’s event will include Lowe’s CIO Seemantini Godbole as well as executives from Giant Eagle, Kellogg’s, Kroger, Yesway and other major retailers and consumer brands. The event, produced by EnsembleIQ ’s Consumer Goods Technology and Retail Information Systems News , brings together retail and consumer goods executives for three days of learning, networking and discovering new solutions, products, and partners–June 21-23 at The Drake Hotel in Chicago.



“The Retail and consumer goods markets are evolving at supersonic speeds, and organizations must grow fast, innovate faster and quickly secure and nurture the most talented data and analytics professionals–or risk being left in the dust,” said Albert Guffanti, Vice President, Group Publisher, Consumer Goods Technology and Retail Information Systems News. “This year’s Analytics Unite gathering will explore how retail and consumer goods organizations can innovate at speed and operate with creativity while growing the bottom line and separating themselves from the competition.”

After two years as a virtual event, Analytics Unite is returning to an in-person format, featuring all of the in-person networking opportunities that made it famous throughout the industry, as well as a few surprises designed to reintroduce industry executives to their peers in a fun-filled, low-stress environment.

“The pandemic has been an extraordinary opportunity for businesses to use data & analytics to help them navigate ambiguity and pivot quickly. This conference is the moment where we can share what we have learned and architect strategies together to truly make analytics and AI a core strategic function at every company,” said Analytics Unite keynote Nicole Nelson, most recently SVP of Data & Analytics, Best Buy.

Other speakers joining this year’s event include:

Jamie Lancaster, VP of shared services, Kroger

David Dittman, VP and chief analytics officer, Procter & Gamble

Cameron Davies, chief data officer, Yum Brands

Deb Hannah, SVP of marketing, Shoe Carnival

James Cummings, VP, global head of analytics and human intelligence, Mars Wrigley

Darrin Samaha, VP marketing, Yesway

Bob Schug, VP, Mondelēz International

Joe Wright, senior director, IBP strategy and analytics, Kellogg North America

Josh Blacksmith, senior director, global consumer relationships and engagement, Kimberly-Clark



View the full event agenda and register to attend at https://analyticsunite.com/ . For sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities, contact Albert Guffanti at aguffanti@ensembleiq.com .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using our market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality, we help professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. We offer creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with our business-building communities. Through our diverse capabilities, we provide our markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .