Ceiba Health Expands into Germany as the First Tele ICU Provider in the Country

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ceiba Health , the latest evolution in Virtual Clinical Care for health systems and providers, was chosen as the TeleICU solution by TCC Solutions and DelmeKlinikum in Germany for virtual surveillance of critical patients. The TeleICU services enabled by Ceiba Health technologies aim to assist in improving patient outcomes and reduce cost of care. Ceiba Healthcare , a global innovator in health technology, today announced that TCC, the major provider of tele-ICU care in Germany, has extended its Clinical Services with Ceiba Healthcare enabled solutions to Delme Klinikum. TCC will leverage Ceiba’s tele-ICU and IoMT Medical Device Integration technologies to power two virtual care hubs, capable of monitoring numerous critical care patients across Germany.“Changing care delivery models, a shortage of critical care clinicians (intensivists and nurses), and the aging population means hospitals and Chronic Care Facilities need to prioritize efficiency in the delivery of care. As hospitals and chronic care consolidations increases, healthcare systems are seeking to standardize care, while also challenged with resource issues and costly infrastructures. Ceiba Healthcare solutions enable telehealth service providers in bridging the gaps that challenge health systems today,” explains Daniel Allen , Senior Vice President, Ceiba Healthcare.Dr. Christian Peters, Managing Director of Delme Klinikum GmbH stated, "So far, we have always been dependent on the coding experience of the staff - but in an intensive care unit, it is sometimes hard to identify the billable additional fees. In addition, there is the time burden on the nursing staff. The collection of billing-relevant data and the calculation of relevant scores keep them from the actual work. By correctly collecting this data via TCC, we will have a comprehensible basis that will significantly relieve our staff and secure billing.""The system was well received and quickly integrated into the daily processes. Economic potentials have already been identified, which are now being tackled together. For us, the factor of employee satisfaction is very central, and here too we have received the first very positive responses - both from doctors and nurses," explains Dr. Christian Peters, Managing Director of Delme Klinikum GmbH.TCC has the capabilities to deliver Tele Critical Care services that are enabled by solutions from Ceiba Health irrespective of hospital location or Electronic Health Record (EHR). The Tele Critical Care services are supported by intensivists, as well as critical care nurses located in the company’s virtual care centers. The intensivists support at-risk patients in hospitals enabled by technologies from Ceiba Health.“Our customers value the easy implementation and reliable connectivity we can provide with CEIBA Healthcare. Real time data and information from the bedside are essential for TCC to deliver high quality 24/7 tele-ICU services,” says Prof. Christian Storm, MD, Co-founder and CEO of TCC GmbH, Germany. More information on Ceiba’s full suite of integrated telehealth and medical device connectivity can be found at www.ceiba-health.com For further information, please contact:Daniel AllenSr Vice President, CommercialCeiba HealthCareE-mail: daniel.allen@ceiba-healthcare.comTel: +1 212 572 6380Dr Christian StormCEO co FounderEmail: cstorm@tcc-clinicalsolutions.deAbout Ceiba HealthCare:Ceiba HealthCare is an innovative health technology company focused on improving care delivery and enabling better outcomes for patients from prehospital to hospital, chronic and home care. Ceiba leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the USA, the company is a technology leader within health informatics. Ceiba Healthcare is in more than 10 countries and expanding globally with offices in New York, Istanbul, London and Cologne. News about Ceiba can be found at http://www.ceiba-health.com About Delme Klinikum:The Klinikum Delme in northern Germany, Lower Saxony, has 290 beds in total with 16 beds on the interdisciplinary ICU. The hospital is the only hospital in the area covering the complete range of routine and emergency healthcare.About TCC:TCC GmbH is the first third-party provider for 24/7 tele-ICU services in Germany with their headquarter in Hamburg. TCC is a strong partner for the digitaltransformation for hospitals, by consulting and implementing tailored EHR solutions on ICU, to enable the hospital to receive 24/7 medical services from experienced ICU nurses and intensivists. https://tcc-clinicalsolutions.de/en/services/

