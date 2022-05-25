Pastor Greg Locke Debates Duane Charles
Pastor Locke will host a moderated debate with fellow Christian leader Duane Charles to argue the Bible’s stance on casting out demons.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Greg Locke will bring his arguments supporting the Bible’s directive to cast out demons as an absolute command for today’s Church. The leader of Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee will host a moderated debate with former supporter and fellow Christian leader, Duane Charles.
Scheduled for May 25th at 7:00 pm Central Time, The Great Demon Debate will be live-streamed, and live attendance is welcomed at the host site, Pastor Locke’s Global Vision Bible Church. In recent months, Pastor Locke has taken a firm stance on the importance of casting out demons, recognizing their presence and influence within the modern Church. His counterpart, Duane Charles, argues that the Bible does not support these teachings.
Pastor Locke has prepared for a rousing debate based on scripture and unwavering belief in his experiences and position that the Church is under threat and vulnerable to demonic attack.
Global Vision Bible Church welcomes its growing congregation and new guests to come in their brokenness and find new meaning to life. The church endeavors to reach the marginalized and wounded, compassionately pursuing those who are broken and in need of restoration.
Pastor Greg Locke leads Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. He has a Bachelors Degree in Biblical Studies and a Masters Degree in Revival History. He is known for his presentations and sermons and has created one of the largest livestream ministries in the world.
