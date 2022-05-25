Newman & Co Offering Epilfree
NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After waxing appointments, the dreaded first hair that pops up a few weeks down the road is always the most frustrating. Epilfree promises to be an all-natural product that kills hair from the root painlessly and without any stubble left behind. EpilFree is easy to use and can be done in the comfort of your own home. It is safe for all skin types and can be used on any body part. Results are long-lasting, and you will see a significant reduction in hair growth over time. So what are you waiting for? Try Epilfree today!
1. How Does Epilfree Work?
Epilfree uses a unique technology that kills the hair follicles where waxing occurs. This technology is based on the principle of thermolysis, which involves using heat to destroy the cells that make up hair follicles. The device emits a low-frequency radio wave that penetrates the skin and heats up the hair follicle, causing it to break down and be absorbed by the body. This process is painless and results in long-lasting hair removal.
2. How Long Does Epilfree Last?
Epilfree is a long-lasting hair removal device that can give you results for six months. The length of time that Epilfree lasts depends on the individual, but most people see a significant reduction in hair growth after two to three treatments.
For best results, it is recommended that you use Epilfree every two weeks for the first three months and then once a month after that.
3. Who Offers Epilfree?
Epilfree is offered by many different providers, including dermatologists, cosmetic surgeons, and medi-spas. It is also available at some retail stores.
At Newman & Co in Austin and New Braunfels, TX, we offer Epilfree to patients looking for a painless and hair-free alternative to waxing or shaving. This product can also be paired with waxing and shaving for the best results. Our expert staff will be happy to answer any questions you have about the device and help you decide if it is right for you.
4. What Parts of the Body Can Epilfree Be Done?
Epilfree can be used on any body part, including the face, arms, legs, bikini area, and back.
5. Is Epilfree Safe?
Epilfree is a safe and effective hair removal device that has been cleared by the FDA for use on all skin types. It is a non-invasive product that, when used consistently, will reduce the appearance of hair over time.
