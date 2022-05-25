Flag Memo to Honor the Victims of the Shooting in Uvalde, Texas
News Provided By
May 25, 2022, 17:34 GMT
The Office of Alabama Governor
Kay Ivey
You just read:
Flag Memo to Honor the Victims of the Shooting in Uvalde, Texas
News Provided By
May 25, 2022, 17:34 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Governor Ivey Announces Alabama Shatters Previous Employment Records, Sets New Record Low Unemployment Rate of 2.8%
Governor Ivey Announces Alabama Shatters Previous Employment Records, Sets New Record Low Unemployment Rate of 2.8%View All Stories From This Source