Resources for Educators, Students, Parents, and Schools Following the Uvalde Texas School Shooting

Once again, our school leaders and teachers are tasked with helping our students and their families grapple with the senseless murder of young children and their educators inside a school, this time at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Our school staff are dealing with their own emotions, all while trying to assure themselves, their students, and parents that our schools are safe.  

We stand alongside the Uvalde community in their grief and our hearts go out to the entire Robb Elementary School community dealing with the trauma inflicted by this shooter. 

Supporting one another and responding to the needs of students becomes the primary focus during a time of tragedy such as this. The entire Maine Department of Education (DOE) stands ready to assist our Maine educators, students, and families as we focus on keeping our schools, students, and staff safe and supported. 

  • For questions or concerns, please reach out to your school-based mental health professionals such as the school counselor or social worker. Parents and students can also call 211 for additional community resources.  If you are a parent and believe your or your child’s mental well-being is in jeopardy, call or text 1-888-568-1112 or emergency responders.

  • If you are an educator in need of additional support, The FrontLine WarmLine is also available from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week by calling 207-221-8196 or texting 898-211.

  • For resources on how best to talk with and support children as they process the latest school shooting, please see the National Child Traumatic Stress Network and Association of School Psychologists resource pages:  
  • The Maine DOE’s Office of School and Student Supports (OSSS) continues to provide additional resources and technical assistance to school personnel and school-based mental health specialists, and can be reached at officeofschoolandstudentsupports@maine.gov.
  • As schools are once again considering their own safety plans and protocols, please know that the Department of Education’s Maine School Safety Center (MSSC) is available to provide resources, technical assistance, and support to schools. For more information or to contact the MSSC, please see the MSSC webpage 

