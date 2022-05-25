Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the entire state to keep the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the senseless shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX in your prayers. The office will continue to work with those who were affected by this tragedy through the Attorney General’s Crime Victim Services Programs.

The Office of the Attorney General offers services for Texans and their families that have been affected by crime. The Crime Victims’ Compensation (CVC) Program helps crime victims and their immediate families with the financial costs of crime, such as counseling, medical treatment, funerals, and loss of income not paid by other sources. The office also has a number of other resources to help victims feel protected and safe, such as the Address Confidentiality Program (ACP) and the Victim Notification Service (VINE).

Attorney General Paxton will be visiting Uvalde on Wednesday to help facilitate the setting up of a location for the CVC to help the families of this shooting. He will also be visiting Office of the Attorney General staff members that were impacted by this act of violence.

Victims can also contact CVC at 1-800-983-9933.