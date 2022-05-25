Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,833 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Sets Up Crime Vic­tim Ser­vices Loca­tion in Uvalde for Vic­tims of Robb Ele­men­tary Shooting

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the entire state to keep the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the senseless shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX in your prayers. The office will continue to work with those who were affected by this tragedy through the Attorney General’s Crime Victim Services Programs.  

The Office of the Attorney General offers services for Texans and their families that have been affected by crime. The Crime Victims’ Compensation (CVC) Program helps crime victims and their immediate families with the financial costs of crime, such as counseling, medical treatment, funerals, and loss of income not paid by other sources. The office also has a number of other resources to help victims feel protected and safe, such as the Address Confidentiality Program (ACP) and the Victim Notification Service (VINE). 

Attorney General Paxton will be visiting Uvalde on Wednesday to help facilitate the setting up of a location for the CVC to help the families of this shooting. He will also be visiting Office of the Attorney General staff members that were impacted by this act of violence.  

Victims can also contact CVC at 1-800-983-9933. 

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Sets Up Crime Vic­tim Ser­vices Loca­tion in Uvalde for Vic­tims of Robb Ele­men­tary Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.