MindScape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy Is Seeking Patients For A Depression-Focused Clinical Study

MindScape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy from Houston, TX, is asking applicants suffering from depression to sign up for its no-fee clinical study. It is the only clinic in Houston to offer virtual reality-based guided meditation to complement its clinically proven intravenous ketamine therapies. The clinic believes that its innovative use of VR greatly enhances the beneficial effects of intravenous ketamine.

A spokesperson for MindScape talks about the new study by saying, “Ketamine has been extensively studied in medical literature and its efficacy in helping those with treatment-resistant depression has been verified through rigorous research. Even the patients that we have helped here at MindScape have reported astounding results after undergoing intravenous ketamine treatments. The scientific community has already recognized the potential of ketamine as a possible solution for treating conditions such as severe depression, bipolar depression, anxiety disorders, OCD, PTSD, psychiatric disorders, and chronic pain. However, the quest for scientific truth is never-ending and there are still several possible ways to improve our ketamine treatment methodologies. This clinical study has been designed to answer the questions that add will more clarity to the mechanism behind intravenous ketamine therapies. As part of the study, the treatment will be administered to the applicants free of cost and their feedback will be used to improve the clinic’s services while also propelling the science and the conversation surrounding the use of ketamine into the future. Please consider signing up as we are confident that you will appreciate the benefits of the treatment. By participating in the study, you will also get the satisfaction from knowing that the lessons learned from your treatment will be utilized to improve the lives of countless others suffering from depression.”

Depression is a global phenomenon. According to stats highlighted by MindScape in a post on its Facebook page, around 3.5% of the world population is estimated to suffer from depression, and in the U.S. nearly 20 million people go through at least one depressive episode every year. Prominent symptoms of depression include persistent sad, anxious, or “empty” mood, long term feelings of hopelessness, or pessimism, irritability, feelings of guilt, worthlessness, or helplessness, loss of interest or pleasure in hobbies and activities, decreased energy or fatigue, moving or talking more slowly, feeling restless or having trouble sitting still, difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions, difficulty sleeping, early-morning awakening, or oversleeping, appetite and/or weight changes, thoughts of death or suicide, or suicide attempts, aches or pains, headaches, cramps, or digestive problems without a clear physical cause and/or that do not ease even with treatment, and more. Thankfully, recent advancements in medicine and psychiatry are regularly giving health care providers all over the world newer ways to deal with the specter of mental health disorders.

Ketamine is one of the most promising treatments for depression, mood disorders, and associated conditions. Used as an anesthetic in the 60s, its function as an NDMA receptor antagonist and AMPA receptor stimulator unlocks its potential to stimulate neuron growth and repair and regenerate neural pathways. When administered at precise, carefully controlled sub-anesthetic dosages by a skilled and licensed medical provider, it can offer the reduction of symptoms associated with bipolar depression, anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain. The effectiveness of intravenous ketamine therapy has been verified by reputed research institutes such as Yale University, The Mayo Clinic, Mt. Sinai Medical School, The National Institute of Mental Health, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Stanford University, all of which have regularly reported a 70% or higher success rate. Intravenous ketamine therapy also helps avoid the side effects of traditional antidepressants which include constipation, dry mouth, skewed or blurred vision, increased anxiety or aggression, dizziness, weight gain, nausea, diminished sex drive, drowsiness, and insomnia.

MindScape Ketamine & Infusion Therapy can be contacted at the phone number (346) 439-9600 or the email address info@mindscapeketamine.com for inquiries about its intravenous ketamine therapy procedure or to book an appointment. Readers can also visit the website of the Houston ketamine clinic to fill in the “New Patient Intake” form.

