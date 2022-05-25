Submit Release
Shawndlyn Dyson wanted for alleged insurance fraud in King County

May 20, 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Shawndlyn Dyson, aka Shawndlyn Williams, of Seattle, has been added to Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s insurance fraud most wanted after she failed to appear in King County Superior Court to face a felony charge of filing a false insurance claim. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest and bail was set at $5,000. 

If you have information that may lead to her arrest, please contact your local law enforcement agency or contact Kreidler's Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

Dyson was charged by King County Prosecutor’s Office after an investigation by Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU). In July 2019, King County Metro bus #7073 was sideswiped by another vehicle. Dyson claimed she was a passenger on the bus and was injured in the accident. She retained an attorney and sought $19,684.20 for medical bills, wage loss and general damages from the King County Risk Management Division. However, King County’s Metro bus video proved she was not even on the bus at the time of the accident. The insurance company denied her claim and referred the case to CIU, as required by state law.

CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with the Washington State Patrol and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.

Consumers can report suspected insurance fraud to Kreidler’s investigators. 

