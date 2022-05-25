Hormone Yoga Brings A Holistic Approach To Menopause

The Most Powerful Book On The Subject of Menopause To Date Swedish Author Hormone Yoga Teacher and Energy Healer Ulrika Karlsson Author, Author Coach, Publisher and Human Rights Activist Dawn Bates

Swedish Author Ulrika Karlsson Shares Her Expertise As A Spiritual Healer In The Ground Breaking Book The Potent Power Of Menopause Published by Dawn Bates

This book is crucial since all women go through menopause. Most don’t realize the energetic influence and the deeper meaning of this transition. This book is a smorgasbord with perspectives of wisdom” — Ulrika Karlsson

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swedish Author, Hormone Yoga Teacher and Holistic Healer Ulrika Karlsson, features in the most enlightened book on the subject of menopause to date, bringing her global expertise of personal leadership to this much needed anthology: The Potent Power of Menopause : A Culturally Diverse Perspective on Feminine TransformationKarlsson teamed up with international bestselling author, author coach and publisher Dawn Bates, an author with 17 books currently to her name, and the world’s leading voice on menopause Clarissa Kristjasson, host of the hugely successful podcast Thriving Thru Menopause, to gift women – and men – a truly holistic insight into the most transformational time in a woman’s life.Stockholm – Ulrika Karlsson, a Spiritual Healer with more than 28 years’ worth of experience working with both traditional and holistic disciplines from the Western and Eastern worlds, is the author of four additional books on personal alchemy and transformation.Karlsson’s chapter within The Potent Power of Menopause showcases her expertise on the subject of spiritual healing , which as we have seen has become an oversaturated market of perceived magic cures for all ailments and a bandwagon for many inexperienced ´healers´ to jump on.The Potent Power of Menopause is an honest and insightful collection of real life accounts written by 11 voices spanning 6 countries, representing more than 11 cultures and various belief systems, a style which matches Karlsson´s own approach to personal sovereignty and leadership.Within the pages of this game changing menopause book, readers will find real-life stories with expert advice and information and a space to write their own notes after each chapter; a style which mirrors Karlsson's own in her first book “2:47am: The Journey Home To My Heart’ - a real life story of how 12 years ago burn out and depression left Ulrika suicidal.Her two latest transformational books reveal through raw and authentic stories, ancient wisdom and science, the secret keys on how to move from trauma and depression into a more vital and happy Life."There are so many people around the world who are struggling with depression and a lack of sleep due to various stimulants, social media and over the last couple of years, a lack of community" says Bates. "So to have a co-author on ‘team menopause’ who knew these situations first hand and was a real expert on the subjects of spiritual healing and energy, was a necessity. Ulrika was just who we were looking for."Karlsson says “This book is crucial since all women go through menopause, but most don’t realize the energetic influence and the deeper meaning of this transition. This book is like a “smorgasbord with perspectives of wisdom” which was attractive to be a part of".With the market being flooded with menopause books promoting a single narrative or a single voice, The Potent Power of Menopause has been just what women are looking for.The Potent Power of Menopause: A Culturally Diverse Perspective on Feminine Transformation is published by Dawn Publishing, a boutique publisher which deals with the culturally diverse and humanitarian subjects that really matter. You can purchase the book using https://geni.us/menopause or to find out more visit https://dawnbates.com/menopause About Dawn Publishing: A UK based boutique publishing house which specialises in high-level thought leadership working with progressive leaders on expanding their brand, developing their business and vision, and delivering high-quality publishing services to books that make a positive and powerful difference in the world. Titles published incorporate solo authors as well as a carefully chosen groups of individuals for a wide variety of anthologies in the realms of human rights, social change and cultural diversity.As well as being an international bestselling author, writer, authority coach, educator and publisher, founder of Dawn Publishing Dawn Bates, specialises in developing brand expansion strategies and global visions, underpinned with powerful leadership and profound truths.All the titles published under the Dawn Publishing brand specialises in raising awareness and consciousness of social justice issues, bring together the multi-faceted aspects of the world we live in and take you on a rollercoaster rides of emotions while delivering mic dropping inspiration, motivation, and awakening. The books capture life around the world in all its rawness.Discover more about the services provided by Dawn Bates visit: www.dawnbates.com and to read the books from Dawn Publishing visit: www.dawnbates.com/readers Dawn Publishing, the social justice publisher of choice, raising consciousness and awareness in a world of purpose led businesses.###

Interview with Menopause Coach and Corporate Strategist Kate Usher