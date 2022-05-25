MassDEP Fines Waste Management of Massachusetts, Inc. for Violations at its Marlborough Solid Waste Transfer Station 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $7,373 penalty to Waste Management of Massachusetts, Inc. for violating the hazardous waste and solid waste regulations at its solid waste transfer station at 791 Boston Post Road in the City of Marlborough. MassDEP determined that Waste Management allowed the operator of its solid waste transfer station in Marlborough to transport drums of waste oil and waste coolant to Waste Management’s landfill in the Town of Westminster for disposal, which is not an approved destination for such wastes.

In addition, Waste Management allowed the waste oil to be shipped by a hauler that is not a licensed transporter. MassDEP also learned that the company had not submitted its five-year solid waste transfer station certification for the Marlborough operation. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the company will pay a $7,373 penalty and will submit a plan to manage waste oil and other materials incidentally received at the Marlborough transfer station other than by transporting such materials to its Westminster landfill.

“Companies in the solid waste handling business must be diligent about identifying and properly managing waste liquids, particularly waste oil, in order to minimize exposure to the public health and the environment,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “Waste Management identified the oil and coolant improperly shipped to its landfill, intercepted the wastes for proper disposal, and notified MassDEP of the incident.”

