Jaye Showalter Releases a New Children’s Poetry Book, “Please Pass the Rainbows”

Showalter’s collection of poems is a clarion call to instruct children’s minds and educate their hearts – to grow – in imaginative ways.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Author, Jaye Showalter, builds upon her world of whimsical characters and rhymes to help engage emerging young readers. Her enthralling captivating book, ‘Please Pass the Rainbows’ is saturated with introduces entertaining characters whose adventures personify champion compassion, fun, glee, and magic in their short tales.“It is a fun way to teach for children to discover about and explore literary elements such as characters, narrative structure, new words, and rhyming rhyme,” said one of the reviews read on Amazon. “The book can help children build foundational and more advanced literacy skills.”Each poem in the book is a short story, one to two pages in length, and illustrated by hand. Showalter understands how teachers apply the importance of storytelling to stimulate children’s curiosity, and through her book, draws upon young persons’ natural abilities to help children visualize and unleash their imagination.The book has full-page spreads of twenty-four short poems and their accompanying hand-drawn illustrations, inviting children to participate by learn while coloring the scenes and characters. Showalter believes her book will remain a precious memories of childhood thatcan be a family keepsake to book recall of once in a lifetime childhood memories.The book has become a favorite among parents as it speaks to of cultivating children’s innate wisdom and at the same time tickling their sense of creativity.The book’s success has earned accolades for Jaye Showalter, who is being applauded for creating a truly interactive reading experience where children can play an active part in each story. telling the stories. her contribution towards interactive learning for children. Inspiration, entertainment, and tandem participation make ‘Please Pass the Rainbows’ an ideal gift for any occasion.About the Author:Hailing from New York, Jaye Showalter writes from San Diego, CA. She began writing stories and doodling to entertain her children and their friends. With her children grown, Jaye continues to share her world of fanciful characters and rhyme, bringing her love of young people’s poetry and cartooning to new generations.Links:• Social Media: PleasePasstheRainbows/facebook.com • Amazon: PleasePasstheRainbows/amazon.com