GlobalData Plc: Power Market Forecast of Europe – Bundle Reports Collection

GlobalData Plc has announced the latest power market forecast reports bundle for Europe

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future of the Power Market in Europe report compendium explores the power market structure in Europe and how it will impact power companies in the future. It provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Moreover, it offers a detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain.



Future of Power Market in Europe

Poland Power Market - The total power capacity in the Poland power market was 49.1 GW in 2020. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. Thermal power is the dominant source of power generation in Poland. More than 80% of the power generated in the country is derived from thermal power sources. Within thermal power generation, coal power has the dominant share followed by gas and oil-based thermal power generation.

Bulgaria Power Market - The total power capacity in the Bulgaria power market was 13.5 GW in 2020. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period. In 2020, the total capacity share was dominated by thermal power capacity followed by hydropower, renewable power, and nuclear power.

Ukraine Power Market - The total power capacity in the Ukraine power market was 65.7 GW in 2020. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period. In 2020, the total capacity share was dominated by thermal power capacity followed by nuclear power, renewable power, and hydropower capacity.

The United Kingdom (UK) Power Market - The total power capacity in the UK power market was 102.7 GW in 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. In 2021, renewable power dominated the capacity segment. It was followed by thermal and nuclear power.

UK Power Market Overview

Germany Power Market - The total power capacity in the Germany power market was 224.6 GW in 2020. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period. In 2020, renewable power dominated the capacity segment and was followed by thermal power.

Turkey Power Market – The total power capacity of the Turkey power market was valued at 100.3 GW in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. In 2021, thermal power dominated the capacity segment. It was followed by hydropower and renewable power.

Turkey Power Market Overview

Denmark Power Market - The total power capacity in the Denmark power market was 15.3 GW in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. In 2020, renewable power dominated the capacity segment. It was followed by thermal power and hydropower.

Russia Power Market - The total power capacity in the Russia power market was 271.5 GW in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of less than 1% during the forecast period. In 2020, thermal power dominated the capacity segment followed by hydropower and nuclear power.

Europe Power Market Overview

Europe Power Market Market Size CAGR Poland Power Market 49.1 GW (2020) >3% (2020-2030) Bulgaria Power Market 13.5 GW (2020) >1% (2020-2030) Ukraine Power Market 65.7 GW (2020) >2% (2020-2030) UK Power Market 102.7 GW (2021) >5% (2022-2035) Germany Power Market 224.6 GW (2020) >2% (2020-2030) Turkey Power Market 100.3 GW (2021) >3% (2022-2035) Denmark Power Market 15.3 GW (2020) >5% (2020-2030) Russia Power Market 271.5 GW (2020) <1% (2020-2030)

Reports Included:

Reasons to Buy

Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country’s power sector.

Explore key factors driving investment opportunities.

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data.

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.

Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy, and prospects.

