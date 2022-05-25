GlobalData Plc: Power Market Forecast of Europe – Bundle Reports Collection
GlobalData Plc has announced the latest power market forecast reports bundle for Europe
/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future of the Power Market in Europe report compendium explores the power market structure in Europe and how it will impact power companies in the future. It provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Moreover, it offers a detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain.
Future of Power Market in Europe
Poland Power Market - The total power capacity in the Poland power market was 49.1 GW in 2020. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. Thermal power is the dominant source of power generation in Poland. More than 80% of the power generated in the country is derived from thermal power sources. Within thermal power generation, coal power has the dominant share followed by gas and oil-based thermal power generation.
Bulgaria Power Market - The total power capacity in the Bulgaria power market was 13.5 GW in 2020. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period. In 2020, the total capacity share was dominated by thermal power capacity followed by hydropower, renewable power, and nuclear power.
Ukraine Power Market - The total power capacity in the Ukraine power market was 65.7 GW in 2020. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period. In 2020, the total capacity share was dominated by thermal power capacity followed by nuclear power, renewable power, and hydropower capacity.
The United Kingdom (UK) Power Market - The total power capacity in the UK power market was 102.7 GW in 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. In 2021, renewable power dominated the capacity segment. It was followed by thermal and nuclear power.
UK Power Market Overview
Germany Power Market - The total power capacity in the Germany power market was 224.6 GW in 2020. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period. In 2020, renewable power dominated the capacity segment and was followed by thermal power.
Turkey Power Market – The total power capacity of the Turkey power market was valued at 100.3 GW in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. In 2021, thermal power dominated the capacity segment. It was followed by hydropower and renewable power.
Turkey Power Market Overview
Denmark Power Market - The total power capacity in the Denmark power market was 15.3 GW in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. In 2020, renewable power dominated the capacity segment. It was followed by thermal power and hydropower.
Russia Power Market - The total power capacity in the Russia power market was 271.5 GW in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of less than 1% during the forecast period. In 2020, thermal power dominated the capacity segment followed by hydropower and nuclear power.
Europe Power Market Overview
|Europe Power Market
|Market Size
|CAGR
|Poland Power Market
|49.1 GW (2020)
|>3% (2020-2030)
|Bulgaria Power Market
|13.5 GW (2020)
|>1% (2020-2030)
|Ukraine Power Market
|65.7 GW (2020)
|>2% (2020-2030)
|UK Power Market
|102.7 GW (2021)
|>5% (2022-2035)
|Germany Power Market
|224.6 GW (2020)
|>2% (2020-2030)
|Turkey Power Market
|100.3 GW (2021)
|>3% (2022-2035)
|Denmark Power Market
|15.3 GW (2020)
|>5% (2020-2030)
|Russia Power Market
|271.5 GW (2020)
|<1% (2020-2030)
Reports Included:
Poland Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape
Bulgaria Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape
Ukraine Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape
United Kingdom Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape
Germany Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape
Turkey Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape
Denmark Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape
Russia Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2021 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape
FAQs
What was the Poland power market size in 2020?
The power market size in Poland was 49.1 GW in 2020.
What is the Poland power market growth rate?
The power market in Poland is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.
What was the Bulgaria power market size in 2020?
The power market size in Bulgaria was valued at 13.5 GW in 2020.
What is the Bulgaria power market growth rate?
The power market in Bulgaria is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period.
What was the Ukraine power market size in 2020?
The power market size in Ukraine was valued at 65.7 GW in 2020.
What is the Ukraine power market growth rate?
The power market in Ukraine is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period.
What was the UK power market size in 2021?
The power market size in the UK was valued at 102.7 GW in 2021.
What is the UK power market growth rate?
The power market in the UK is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.
What was the Germany power market size in 2020?
The power market size in Germany was valued at 224.6 GW in 2020.
What is the Germany power market growth rate?
The power market in Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period.
What was the Turkey power market size in 2021?
The power market size in Turkey was valued at 100.3 GW in 2021.
What is the Turkey power market growth rate?
The power market in Turkey is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.
What was the Denmark power market size in 2020?
The power market size in Denmark was valued at 15.3 GW in 2020.
What is the Denmark power market growth rate?
The power market in Denmark is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.
What was the Russia power market size in 2020?
The power market size in Russia was valued at 271.5 GW in 2020.
What is the Russia power market growth rate?
The power market in Russia is projected to grow at a CAGR of less than 1% during the forecast period.
