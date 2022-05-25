GlobalData Plc: Energy Transition Forecast – Bundle Reports Collection

GlobalData Plc has announced the latest future of energy transition reports bundle

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future of Energy Transition market report compendium consists of three reports that cover the themes that are impacting the oil and gas industry – carbon capture and storage, renewable power, and hydrogen. Oil and gas majors are actively restructuring their businesses to incorporate these themes into their portfolios.



Future of Energy Transition

Hydrogen in Oil and Gas Industry - Hydrogen is predominantly used as an ingredient in crude oil refining applications. Hydrogen can work in tandem with renewable energy from solar, wind, and other sources, and it can take the role of an energy carrier for renewable energy when deployed for electrification purposes. Historically, hydrogen has been a key element in the manufacturing of several key industrial chemicals such as methanol and ammonia; but it is predominantly used as an ingredient in crude oil refining applications. This chapter provides an overview of the unfolding of Hydrogen as a theme and its potential application areas as well as a detailed analysis of the hydrogen value chain and participation of leading players.

For more insights on the impact of hydrogen in the oil and gas industry, download a free bundle report sample

Renewable Power in Oil and Gas Industry - The oil and gas majors are actively restructuring their businesses to incorporate renewable energy capabilities into their portfolios. This has a two-way benefit of reducing their carbon footprint, while also nurturing high returns from this emerging market. The majors are utilizing their cash resources to build a new paradigm shift in the energy sector through investments in renewable energy projects, especially solar and wind power. The growing involvement of the oil and gas industry players in the renewable energy sector will further boost the rapid developments in low-carbon energy production. This chapter reviews the oil and gas industry leaders for their increasing involvement in renewable power projects.

For more insights on the impact of renewable energy in the oil and gas industry, download a free bundle report sample

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) in Oil and Gas Industry - CCS is a complex process that is realized by the fusion of organic chemistry, geology, and advanced engineering. It primarily involves the isolation of carbon dioxide from other gases in the emission stream of an industrial facility. Oil majors, which are some of the largest emitters of CO2, are the leading adopters of CCS technology. This chapter assesses the worldwide potential for CCS development and highlights the various trends influencing the theme. It explores the global active and upcoming CCS projects across various countries and analyses the CCS value chain – identifying the major players. It also provides an overview of the competitive positions held by leading oil and gas players.

For more insights on the impact of carbon capture and storage in the oil and gas industry, download a free bundle report sample

Reports Included:

Reasons to Buy

Identify the key trends impacting the themes.

Understand the CCS, hydrogen, and renewable power value chain and the key players in it.

Identify the key industry and geographic trends supporting the global adoption of CCS technologies.

Gain insight into the global market leaders in the hydrogen industry and where they fit in the value chain.

Identify and benchmark key oil and gas players and EPC contractors based on their competitive positioning in the renewable power theme.





Other Bundle Reports

The Future of the Foodservice in Europe – Click here

The Future of the Construction Market in the Americas – Click h ere

The Future of the Construction Market in Asia-Pacific – Click h ere

The Future of the Cards and Payments Market in Europe – Click h ere

The Future of the Global Mining Market – Click here





About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400