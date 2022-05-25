Ada Zak is Recreating Hypnotherapy for Managing Stress & Anxiety
Ada Zak is an experienced clinical hypnotherapist who helps people break negative thinking patterns, addictions, stress, and anxiety using hypnotherapy.
Results of ‘Stress in America’ poll by American Psychological Association suggest that the stress and mental health statistics in the US are worsening”NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, recently said, “The information we have now about the impact of COVID-19 on the world’s mental health is just the tip of the iceberg. This is a wake-up call to all countries to pay more attention to mental health and do a better job of supporting their populations’ mental health”. However, the problem of depression and anxiety isn’t limited to the social isolation that came about with the pandemic. Stress-related disorders have a global prevalence and often conventional medicine does not have the answers.
Medical hypnotherapy can help people suffering from different types of mental health conditions by creating a calmer environment in their everyday lives. However, people often have questions about using hypnosis for anxiety and depression, and most of these queries can go unaddressed. Ada Zak, a Clinical Certified Hypnotherapist, helps people understand how hypnosis can help them heal from within and recover. Her 3-session destress program can bring about positive changes such as sleeping better, decluttering the mind, and waking up with a positively charged mind.
Perhaps the biggest reason for not many people trying hypnosis as a treatment or as a practical solution to deal with the crisis in their lives is their perception of it. However, more than online reviews and summaries of published research studies, the best way to understand the hypnotherapy approach is via a trained hypnotherapist. As a certified hypnotherapist, Ada Zak helps people understand the power of different hypnotic therapies and how these can be used for bringing about positive changes in the subconscious mind.
"If you watch hypnosis on TV, the subject always ends up clucking like a chicken, being naked, or assassinating a president," says Eric Willmarth, Ph.D., the founder of Michigan Behavioral Consultants and ex-President of APA Div. 30 (Society of Psychological Hypnosis)
Anxiety orders can often go undiagnosed and people seeking care are often put on long-term medications. Still, there is a chance that the root cause that brings about a debilitating panic attack might not be identified. Ada Zak uses anxiety hypnosis as a more holistic approach, helping people identify the underlying causes such as childhood trauma, negative thinking patterns, or catastrophic thinking. Her therapy helps to identify the thinking patterns and triggers that usually bring about the sudden and unexpected onset of anxiety. Her hypnotherapy sessions can help chronic worriers and those with a history of anxiety prevent and stall a panic attack in the making without turning to medications that can adversely affect the overall quality of life. While this approach might bring about a gradual, more acceptable behavioral change in an individual, it does not coerce, manipulate, or compel to create an outcome.
It is common for anyone to feel stressed at some point. The reasons can vary from a demanding work schedule to multi-tasking too much at home to more serious issues such as an economic crisis in the country. However, when stress becomes more chronic, affecting the everyday activities and behavior of an individual, it might be a better idea to seek some form of care.
People wondering about how stress management hypnosis works, often associating it with a trance-like state should note that licensed and trained hypnotherapists help people explore their subconscious minds without the usual, external distractions. Hypnosis encourages a person to explore and connect with thoughts and feelings that were suppressed, helping them self-realize what makes them prone to overthinking situations, imagining the worst-case scenarios, or seeking solace in alcohol or cigarettes. The role of an experienced hypnotherapist is highly observational, and it might take a few sessions before witnessing improvement. Ada Zak helps to walk a person through this period of self-contemplation, helping them deal with the most unpleasant memories or encounters that can evoke the worst reactions, but this is done in a controlled state of deep relaxation.
About Ada
Ada Zak, CCHt, is a trained Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist, and a Consulting Hypnotist in NJ. A licensed healthcare professional, she specializes in helping people using hypnotherapy. She provides a structured approach to bring about a real difference in the lives of people who are struggling with smoking addiction, anxiety, depression, weight loss, insomnia, and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS). Using non-invasive methods, such as deep-healing relaxation, she helps people break negative patterns and unwanted habits. Ada also works as a Fertility & Mind Reset coach. She graduated from the Institute of Interpersonal Hypnotherapy (previously Florida Institute of Hypnotherapy), which is the only state-licensed hypnotherapy school in Florida, and one of the top hypnotherapy schools in the U.S.
