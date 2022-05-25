Maryland Housing Beat: Quarterly Report – Q1 2022

INCREASING FORECLOSURE ACTIVITY- Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, foreclosure events grew in twenty-two Maryland jurisdictions and declined in two jurisdictions
DEFAULT NOTICES – Default notices increased by 154 percent to 831 filings in the first quarter.
NOTICES OF FORECLOSURE SALES – Foreclosure sales notices decreased 16.2 percent from the prior quarter to 496 filings. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, however, foreclosure sales increased 53.6 percent.
LENDER PURCHASES OF FORECLOSED PROPERTY – Lender purchases increased 8 percent since the fourth quarter to 406. Compared with the same period last year, purchases increased by 124.3 percent.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.