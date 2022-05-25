Precision Irrigation Market 2022 Industrial Output, Leading Competitors |Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim, Jain Irrigation

Emergen Research Logo

Precision Irrigation Market Trends – Rapid growth of Greenhouse Vegetable Production

Precision Irrigation Market Size – USD 8.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.7%, Market Trends – Rapid growth of Greenhouse Vegetable Production” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 25, 2022

The global Precision Irrigation Market will be worth USD 20.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing global population and the growing demand for agricultural production. Rising government initiatives such as subsidies and low-interest loans to increase the adoption of modern irrigation systems are expected to drive the demand for the system over the forecast period.

The current trends of the Precision Irrigation Market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Precision Irrigation Market report. Furthermore, the report takes into account various market dynamics, which, in turn, generate a plethora of developmental prospects for the leading players involved in the of the Precision Irrigation Market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Israel based irrigation solutions supplier Rivulis opened a manufacturing plant in Guanajuato, Central Mexico. The company announced that it is expanding its global footprint with the establishment of the new manufacturing plant. The new plant is set to become the largest manufacturing site for drip irrigation in the Americas.

The drip irrigation segment held the largest market share of 48.8% in 2019 as it helps in the conservation of water and prevents the nutrient loss of the plants.

The agricultural segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period as the open fields and greenhouses increasingly adopt the precision irrigation system in order to increase crop productivity.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the industry are:

The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Valmont Industries Inc., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., and Nelson Irrigation Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Precision Irrigation Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sprinkler Irrigation

Drip Irrigation

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agricultural (open field, greenhouses)

Non-Agricultural (Golf Courses, Residential, sports ground, Turf & Landscapes, Forestry)

The Global Precision Irrigation Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Precision Irrigation market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Precision Irrigation Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Precision Irrigation market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Precision Irrigation market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the Precision Irrigation Market Report:

The report encompasses Precision Irrigation market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Precision Irrigation industry

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

