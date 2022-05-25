XDYNAMICS PARTNERS WITH AIRVUZ FOR HIGHLY ANTICIPATED DRONE CONTEST
In a partnership taking off June 2022, XDynamics will join AirVuz in its search for creative talents in drone technologyIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting new collaboration among drone industry leaders, AirVuz and XDynamics announced a partnership to award new state-of-the-art drones to winners of a monthly drone video contest. AirVuz is the world’s leading drone video and photography sharing platform, and hosts an online community which includes many of the world’s top aerial cinematographers. Through its highly advanced Evolve 2 aerial imaging platform, XDynamics enables professional aerial filmmakers to produce cinema-quality aerial content with minimal restrictions on their creative freedom.
“Over the years, the contributor community at AirVuz has grown to include many of the top aerial content creators anywhere in the world. Many have become initially acquainted with our community though our drone video contests: since 2018, we have been running weekly, monthly, and annual competitions in which we pick the best videos uploaded to the AirVuz website. Our partnership with XDynamics allows us to offer a more compelling prize opportunity for our monthly contest winners – a highly advanced aerial imaging platform worth thousands of dollars. We have no doubt that many of these talented creators will be highly motivated by the prospect of winning an Evolve 2 drone. We are also ecstatic to have XDynamics’ team of exceptional engineers and technicians be on the judging panel this year,” said AirVuz CEO, Mike Israel.
Beginning on June 1, 2022, contestants should upload their best drone videos to the AirVuz website: https://www.airvuz.com. All submissions to the website between 12:01AM CDT (GMT – 5) on June 1, 2022 through 11:59PM CDT (GMT – 5) on June 30, 2022 will be eligible to win the prize for June; the winner will be announced in July. Submissions will be judged by a panel consisting of employees and associates of AirVuz and XDynamics. The creator of the winning submission will receive as a prize an EVOLVE 2 drone package with a current retail price of US $3,699.
“It has always been our priority to inspire and connect drone enthusiasts and professionals to unparalleled technology,” XDynamics CEO Benny Chan said. “We are so pleased to be working with AirVuz to identify innovators in our industry and donate our most sophisticated EVOLVE 2 model to advance the talents and capabilities of future aerial filmmakers and videographers.”
The EVOLVE 2 drone platform features industry leading Astra m4/3 camera with a Micro Four Thirds sensor – allowing the use of a wide range of non-proprietary lenses from Olympus to Panasonic. Truly designed for the multi-level professionals, this onboard system offers Apple ProRes 10 Bit video recording at an impressive 4K 120fps and a removable gimbal. The 12MP resolution sensor and its large 4.63μm pixels delivers high dynamic range and amazing performance in low light environments.
About AirVūz
Since its launch in 2015, AirVūz has become the world’s leading drone video and photography sharing platform and global community for drone pilots and aerial media enthusiasts. Drone enthusiasts worldwide can upload and share videos and photos in unlimited quantity and at no cost. Site users have free access to an ever-growing library of drone media content including easily browsable curated collections grouped into easy-to-navigate groupings such as Landmarks, Cities, People, Transportation, and Nature. AirVūz users also have access to original AirVūz content, such as AirVūz News coverage of new drone industry applications and drone regulation.
